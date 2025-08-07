OSHA Hosts Safe + Sound Week Promoting Workplace Safety

WASHINGTON, DC — The US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is teaming up with businesses across the country to celebrate Safe + Sound Week from Aug. 11-17, 2025.

This annual event recognizes the successes of workplace safety and health programs and offers information and ideas on how to keep America’s workers safe. When businesses adopt effective safety measures, they can proactively identify and manage workplace hazards preventing injury or illness, improving sustainability and the bottom line.

Preparedness and Response

This year, Safe + Sound Week will emphasize emergency preparedness and response, recognizing that emergencies can happen anywhere and at any time. A workplace emergency is an unexpected event that poses risks to workers, customers, or the public, disrupts or shuts down operations, and can cause physical or environmental damage.

During the event, OSHA will provide resources to help businesses understand how to stay informed, develop effective emergency action plans, and prepare to respond when an emergency arises.

Resources and Tools

Any organization, regardless of size or industry, can take part in Safe + Sound Week to show their commitment to safety and improve their safety and health program. Last year, more than 5,000 businesses participated to raise awareness about worker safety and health.

Visit the Safe + Sound Week website to sign up to participate and for more information, resources, and tools, to help you plan and promote safety events.

Learn more about OSHA at www.osha.gov.