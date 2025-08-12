Franklin Electric Appoints Daniela Williams as Chief Human Resources Officer to Lead Talent and Culture Strategy
Key Highlights
- Daniela Williams brings proven expertise in global HR strategy, talent development, and workforce analytics to Franklin Electric
- She will oversee all HR functions, including employee relations, compensation, benefits, and compliance, reporting directly to the CEO
- Williams has a track record of launching leadership programs and mentoring initiatives, supporting organizational growth and diversity
FORT WAYNE, IN — Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) has announced that Daniela Williams will join its executive leadership team as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), bringing a proven track record of driving growth for global organizations.
Investing in People and Processes
“Daniela has a well-established reputation for leading and managing talent at a global scale,” said Joe Ruzynski, CEO of Franklin Electric. “Her expertise spans HR technology, talent development, analytics and global workforce strategy, and she’ll play a critical role in ensuring we are organized to serve our customers well into the future. We are thrilled to have Daniela join Franklin Electric and lead our Human Resource team as we invest in our people and processes to drive our growth initiatives.”
Williams joins Franklin Electric with an extensive resume of leading people and culture at top automotive supply and manufacturing companies. In her previous role at automotive technology firm Visteon Corporation, Williams oversaw all HR functions and global talent acquisition. She also launched the company’s first Women’s Leadership Program with a focus on accelerating leadership skills across the company to ensure a pipeline of leaders ready to drive the business forward.
Throughout her career, she has used her talents to lead outreach efforts, including mentoring programs as well as serving on the Advisory Council for Project Pathways, a STEM program for Detroit public schools.
Building Great Teams
“My focus has always been on supporting decisions that contribute to growth, profitability, building great teams, and long‑term success,” said Williams. “Franklin Electric is clearly an organization dedicated to fostering talent, and I’m excited to bring my experience in workforce strategies to this innovative organization.”