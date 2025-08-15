Home Service Sector Defies Economic Uncertainty in Q2, Jobber Report Finds

TORONTO, CANADA —/PRNewswire/— Jobber, a leading provider of home service software, has released its latest Home Service Economic Report: Q2 2025.

The edition combines Jobber's proprietary platform data aggregated from more than 300,000 residential cleaners, landscapers, HVAC technicians, electricians, plumbers, and more, with external economic indicators to provide comprehensive insight into the trends shaping the Home Service economy.

Despite a backdrop of elevated borrowing costs and cooling housing activity, Home Service businesses continue to demonstrate resilience, adapting through bundled offerings, value-driven services, and accelerated use of digital tools.

"Home service pros continue to demonstrate their critical role in a complex economic environment," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "While sectors tied to big-ticket spending are under some pressure, these businesses are thriving by focusing on essential, high-frequency services and building long-term trust with customers. In the face of cautious consumer sentiment and a cooling housing market, they're leaning into recurring revenue, operational efficiency, and digital tools that drive both resilience and growth."

Key Insights from the Report

Homeowners remain cautious but committed to maintenance and smaller projects. With high mortgage rates and limited affordability, many households are choosing to stay put and invest in preservation and incremental improvements rather than large-scale renovations.

Recurring relationships are driving stability. Service pros with long-term customer relationships are better positioned to maintain revenue even as new work bookings fluctuate.

Digital payments reach new highs. Nearly half (49%) of all transactions through Jobber were made digitally in Q2, showing homeowners increasingly expect seamless, mobile-friendly payment options.

Segment Highlights: Green, Cleaning, Contracting, and Construction

In Q2 2025, Home Service businesses saw mixed performance across segments, with a strong June helping offset slower results earlier in the quarter. Green and Cleaning businesses benefited from seasonal demand, recurring clients, and bundled service offerings, driving steady revenue growth despite softer new bookings. Contracting and Construction segments showed signs of stabilization, with urgent repairs and mid-sized projects fueling higher invoice values and early signs of recovery. A deeper breakdown is as follows:

Green: Lawn care, landscaping, and other related outdoor services saw new work booked increase 2.5% year-over-year, with a strong June surge offsetting a slow spring. Median revenue grew 5.8% year-over-year, driven by bundled offerings and preventative care packages, which helped businesses capture seasonal demand.

Cleaning: Residential and commercial cleaning, carpet cleaning, junk removal, and similar service businesses saw median revenue rise 8.1% year-over-year, fueled by recurring client relationships. New work scheduled declined 1.7% year-over-year, though June showed signs of recovery as price-sensitive homeowners returned to reliable, routine services.

Contracting: Arborists, electricians, handymen, HVAC technicians, plumbers, and other non-construction trades experienced a 1.5% dip in new work scheduled year-over-year as non-essential upgrades were deferred. Urgent repairs drove higher-value jobs, boosting median revenue 5.2% year over year and average invoice size up 6.8% year over year.

Construction: Residential and commercial building and remodeling businesses saw early signs of a rebound, with median revenue climbing 6.3% year-over-year. New work scheduled grew 1.3% year-over-year, aided by mid-sized projects re-entering the pipeline in June despite high financing costs.

"Our Q2 data shows that the Home Service category is actively evolving to meet the moment," said Abheek Dhawan, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Analytics at Jobber. "The rise in recurring work, urgent repair demand, and early signs of recovery in construction suggest a sector responding to uncertainty with smart, adaptive operations. Meanwhile, record-breaking digital payment usage reflects a growing preference for seamless, tech-enabled customer experiences."

To download the Jobber Home Service Economic Report: Q2 2025, visit: https://getjobber.com/home-service-reports/august-2025/