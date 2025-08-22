Cheryl Merchant to be Inducted Into the 2025 Class of the Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame

“As we celebrate the 15th anniversary of Women in Manufacturing, we’re proud to announce the 2025 class of Hall of Fame inductees,” said Allison Grealis, WiM President and Founder. “The outstanding women in this year’s class have not only advanced excellence in manufacturing but have also paved the way for future generations through their leadership and dedication to building more inclusive workplaces. Their impact exemplifies the very mission WiM has championed for the past 15 years.”

Inductees were nominated by colleagues and industry peers, and selected by a judging panel of WiM Executive Committee Board Members, based on their exceptional contributions to the advancement of women in manufacturing.

“This recognition is truly an honor,” said Merchant. “Throughout my career, I’ve been committed to empowering women in manufacturing, not only to excel in their roles but to lead the way in shaping our industry’s future. At Taco, we believe that diversity of thought, experience, and perspective drives innovation, and I am proud to share this honor with so many inspiring women.”

“Cheryl’s leadership has been transformative for Taco and the broader manufacturing community,” said John Hazen White, Jr., Chairman, Taco Family of Companies. “She leads with vision, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to empowering others. This recognition from Women in Manufacturing is a well-deserved acknowledgment of her dedication to creating opportunities for women and fostering a stronger, more inclusive industry.”

Merchant, along with the rest of the 2025 Hall of Fame inductees, will be officially recognized during the 15th annual WiM SUMMIT conference, taking place October 12–14 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

For more information about the Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame and WiM SUMMIT 2025, visit the WiM website, www.womeninmanufacturing.org/hall-of-fame.