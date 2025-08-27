Air Pros USA Makes Donation at Pembroke Pines Elementary

Home services company supports education with school supplies and sweet treats for staff.
Aug. 27, 2025
Air Pros USA
Two Air Pros USA employees at Pembroke Pines Elementary with bags of school supplies.
HOLLYWOOD, FL — Air Pros USA, a leading home services company, recently made a significant contribution to Pembroke Pines Elementary by donating essential school supplies and treating the dedicated staff to delicious donuts.

This initiative is part of Air Pros USA's ongoing commitment to supporting local communities and enhancing educational experiences.

The donation of school supplies aims to equip students with the necessary tools for a successful academic year, while the sweet treats for the staff express gratitude for their hard work and dedication. This gesture highlights Air Pros USA's dedication to fostering positive relationships within the communities they serve.

For more information about Air Pros USA and their community initiatives, visit airprosusa.com.

