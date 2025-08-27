15 Home Service Entrepreneurs Awarded $150,000 in Jobber Grants for Business Excellence and Community Leadership

TORONTO, CANADA —/PRNewswire/— Jobber, a leading provider of home service software, has announced the 15 recipients of its 2025 Jobber Grants program, awarding a combined $150,000 USD to help accelerate the growth of small home service businesses across the US and Canada. Chosen from thousands of applications, each winner will receive $10,000 to invest in equipment, training, marketing, and other initiatives that fuel their next stage of growth.

Jobber Grants

Now in its fifth year, Jobber Grants shines a spotlight on the entrepreneurs whose hard work, innovation, and service keep communities running and thriving. Since launching in 2020, the program has awarded nearly $1,000,000 to 115 home service professionals across industries such as landscaping, cleaning, plumbing, tree care, roofing, and more, helping them hire, further improve their operations, and expand their impact.

"The Jobber Grants program isn't just providing funding, it's fueling ambition, innovation, and growth," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "Whether it's hiring a first employee, investing in new technology, or expanding into new markets, I am sure this year's recipients will make an extraordinary impact on their customers, their teams, and in their communities."

Categories

Each winner was chosen by a judging panel to represent four distinct categories: Home Service Heroes, who keep homes and businesses safe and running; Career Builders, who create meaningful job opportunities and mentor the next generation; Smooth Operators, who leverage technology and innovation to deliver exceptional service; and Community Caretakers, who go above and beyond to make a positive difference where they live and work.

Smooth Operators, Vanessa Donais & Delionte Warren, Owners of A Plus Roofing & Siding in Windsor, Ontario, run a mature, family-owned business celebrated for its quality workmanship, honest advice, and deep community involvement. They give back through local school sponsorships, sports team support, and discounted services for seniors and families in need. Committed to their team's growth, they provide safety training, product knowledge sessions, and mentorship for new hires. With their $10,000 grant, they plan to upgrade operations, marketing, and safety tools, while also investing in training and initiatives to elevate the customer experience.

"We started this business with very little, a coil roofing nailer, a little air compressor, and a beat-up pickup truck," said Warren. "Nearly a decade later, it's incredible to see how far we've come. This grant from Jobber is the push we need to truly level up our marketing, improve how we connect with clients, and bring even more professionalism as we continue to put our heart into every job. More than anything, we want to show our children what's possible when you work hard, stay committed, and never stop moving forward."

Career Builder recipient Ryan Ridgley, Owner of Huntsman Wildlife, LLC in Cincinnati, Ohio, has built a pest control business that's as committed to community as it is to service. Since launching in 2023, he's partnered with nonprofits, assisted a local raptor rescue, hosted an annual holiday light contest, and co-launched a youth entrepreneurship program. Early on, Ryan analyzed thousands of competitor reviews and identified poor communication as the leading cause of customer dissatisfaction, so he made exceptional, transparent client communication the foundation of his business to keep customers informed at every step. Named the 2024 Emerging Business of the Year by the Clermont Chamber of Commerce, Huntsman Wildlife is known for prioritizing compassion, care, and employee well-being over revenue, ensuring every team member feels supported personally and professionally.

"This Jobber Grant is going to transform how we train and grow at Huntsman Wildlife," said Ridgley. "I've always believed education is the silver bullet in our industry, and now we can create a comprehensive video training library that walks every new technician through our standards, step by step. That means faster onboarding, consistent quality, and a team that's confident in the field. Being recognized beyond our community for our commitment to education and communication means the world to us, and we don't take that responsibility lightly. With this support, we can scale our impact—training better, faster, and with more purpose than ever before."

The 2025 Jobber Grant Recipients

Home Service Heroes

John Cooper, Pools Scientific (Leawood, Kansas)

Hunter Hadfield, Hadfield Handyman (Loveland, Colorado)

Ruben & Jaycob Orozco, 911 Power Wash (Camarillo, California)

Isaiah Crook & Tavin Gatlin, Solid Ground Lawn Care, LLC (San Antonio, Texas)

Career Builders

Lauren & Josh Martin, Seaside Plumbing (Bishopville, Maryland)

Ryan Ridgley, Huntsman Wildlife, LLC (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Garret & Connor Crawford, Crawford Mechanical Ltd. (Timmins, Ontario)

Samuel Foppema & Matt Sabourin, Foppema Tree Care (Northbridge, Massachusetts)

Smooth Operators

Julie Boyd, Premium Shine (Lincoln, Nebraska)

Mason Hembree, Hembree Window Cleaning Ltd. (Centennial, Colorado)

Vanessa Charlton, Maid Wise Cleaning Solutions LLC (St. Petersburg, Florida)

Delionte Warren & Vanessa Donais, A Plus Roofing & Siding (Windsor, Ontario)

Community Caretakers

Scott Reeves, Lawn Kings (Van Buren, Arkansas)

Stacey & Brad Smith, Alberni Electric Ltd. (Port Alberni, British Columbia)

Matthew Ross, OZcapes Hardscape and Landscape Design (Ravena, New York)

To learn more about this year's Jobber Grants recipients, visit: jobber.com/grants.