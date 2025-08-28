Oatey Co. Promotes Peter McMillan to Senior Vice President, Wholesale Sales
Key Highlights
- Peter McMillan has been with Oatey for over eight years, progressing from Regional Sales Manager to SVP
- In his new role, he will lead wholesale, commercial, specialty, showroom, and eCommerce sales teams
- McMillan's focus will be on strengthening customer relationships and expanding sales channels
CLEVELAND, OH — Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, has announced that Peter McMillan has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Wholesale Sales.
New Role, New Focus
In his new role, McMillan will leverage his deep knowledge of Oatey’s business, customers and products to lead the company’s wholesale plumbing, commercial, specialty, showroom and eCommerce sales teams. He will focus on strengthening customer relationships, expanding sales, and advancing business strategy across the wholesale channel.
“The dedication of our teams and the trust we’ve built with customers are what truly define Oatey,” says McMillan. “I’m motivated to carry that momentum forward in my new role, deepening connections, enhancing our wholesale business and creating new opportunities for our customers, rep agencies and the organization.”
Building Relationships
“Peter has established himself as a respected leader who excels at building relationships and supporting the success of those around him,” says Wyatt Kilmartin, Oatey’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “His expanded role will enable him to make an even greater impact as we continue to support our customers and deliver exceptional value.”