Metro Plumbing & Heating Joins USA Hometown Experts in Strategic Acquisition

"We couldn't have completed a transaction on these terms without the help of FourBridges," said Hardin. “Not only did FourBridges deliver both a valuation and overall deal that exceeded our expectations, they were able to meet each of our family member’s distinct goals for the sale.”

Strong Fit with USA Hometown Experts

USA Hometown Experts, headed by CEO Bill Sublette, partners with established local operators to create a network of home service companies across the Southeast. Backed by MSouth Equity Partners, the platform provides capital and operational support while preserving each partner company’s culture and customer-first approach.

“We are proud of what our family and team have built at Metro over the last 35 years,” said Hardin. “In USA Hometown Experts, we found a partner that shares our values, respects our legacy, and brings resources that will allow us to expand our services and continue to deliver extraordinary experiences to our customers and employees.”

Recognition for Metro’s Legacy

FourBridges Capital noted the strong market appeal of Metro during the sale process. “We were pleased with the valuation levels we were able to generate from high quality buyers that came to the table,” said FourBridges Vice President Andrew Allred. “It’s a testament to the Hardins’ decades of hard work, big vision for excellence in the trades, and insistence on being a great place for Chattanooga folks to work and grow.”

Allred added that USA Hometown Experts is an “ideal partner” to help Metro capitalize on its position in the marketplace while keeping leadership, people, and culture intact.

Advisory Team Support

In addition to Allred, the FourBridges deal team included Andy Stockett, John Kirkland, and Wes Young. Legal counsel for Metro was provided by Miller & Martin PLLC, with attorneys David Spiller, Merrill Nelson, and Livia Campos leading the effort. Tax and accounting support came from Chad Goodman of HHM CPAs, while personal financial advisory was provided by Chris Ramey and Todd Tindall of Pinnacle Financial Partners.

For more information on FourBridges, visit fourbridgescapital.com; to learn more about Metro Plumbing & Heating, visit metropha.com.