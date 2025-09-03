Metro Plumbing & Heating Joins USA Hometown Experts in Strategic Acquisition
Key Highlights
- Metro Plumbing & Heating has served Chattanooga since 1989, growing into a leading HVAC, plumbing, septic, and drain service provider
- The deal was facilitated by FourBridges Capital Advisors, who provided valuation, structuring, and negotiation support
- USA Hometown Experts, backed by MSouth Equity Partners, aims to expand Metro’s services while maintaining its local culture and customer-first approach
CHATTANOOGA, TN — Metro Plumbing, Heating & Air, one of Chattanooga’s largest residential service providers, has been acquired by USA Hometown Experts, a portfolio company of Atlanta-based MSouth Equity Partners. The deal was led by FourBridges Capital Advisors, which served as exclusive financial advisor to Metro’s shareholders and guided the transaction through valuation, structuring, and negotiations.
A Chattanooga Fixture Since 1989
Founded by Mark Hardin in 1989, Metro Plumbing, Heating & Air has grown from a family business into a leading name in HVAC, plumbing, septic, and drain services across the Chattanooga region. Known for quality workmanship and strong community ties, the company is now led by CEO Drew Hardin, who will remain in place following the acquisition.
"We couldn't have completed a transaction on these terms without the help of FourBridges," said Hardin. “Not only did FourBridges deliver both a valuation and overall deal that exceeded our expectations, they were able to meet each of our family member’s distinct goals for the sale.”
Strong Fit with USA Hometown Experts
USA Hometown Experts, headed by CEO Bill Sublette, partners with established local operators to create a network of home service companies across the Southeast. Backed by MSouth Equity Partners, the platform provides capital and operational support while preserving each partner company’s culture and customer-first approach.
“We are proud of what our family and team have built at Metro over the last 35 years,” said Hardin. “In USA Hometown Experts, we found a partner that shares our values, respects our legacy, and brings resources that will allow us to expand our services and continue to deliver extraordinary experiences to our customers and employees.”
Recognition for Metro’s Legacy
FourBridges Capital noted the strong market appeal of Metro during the sale process. “We were pleased with the valuation levels we were able to generate from high quality buyers that came to the table,” said FourBridges Vice President Andrew Allred. “It’s a testament to the Hardins’ decades of hard work, big vision for excellence in the trades, and insistence on being a great place for Chattanooga folks to work and grow.”
Allred added that USA Hometown Experts is an “ideal partner” to help Metro capitalize on its position in the marketplace while keeping leadership, people, and culture intact.
Advisory Team Support
In addition to Allred, the FourBridges deal team included Andy Stockett, John Kirkland, and Wes Young. Legal counsel for Metro was provided by Miller & Martin PLLC, with attorneys David Spiller, Merrill Nelson, and Livia Campos leading the effort. Tax and accounting support came from Chad Goodman of HHM CPAs, while personal financial advisory was provided by Chris Ramey and Todd Tindall of Pinnacle Financial Partners.
For more information on FourBridges, visit fourbridgescapital.com; to learn more about Metro Plumbing & Heating, visit metropha.com.