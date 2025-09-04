ServiceTitan and Roto-Rooter Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Plumbing Operations Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, CA — Roto-Rooter, the largest plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup provider in North America, has announced a new partnership with ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform built for the trades. The move will bring ServiceTitan’s all-in-one system to Roto-Rooter’s company-owned branches across the US, helping the brand’s plumbers and office staff work smarter, close more jobs, and deliver an even stronger customer experience.

What It Means for Contractors

For plumbing professionals, the big takeaway is efficiency. ServiceTitan’s platform is designed to make dispatching smoother, keep techs equipped with the info they need in the field, and reduce headaches in the office. Roto-Rooter says the partnership will help them boost revenue opportunities, standardize operations across hundreds of locations, and give their workforce more time to focus on serving customers.

“For nearly a century, Roto-Rooter has been a gold standard in plumbing and customer care,” said Ara Mahdessian, Co-Founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. “Through this new partnership, ServiceTitan’s enterprise-grade platform will deliver outsized ROI by helping Roto-Rooter unlock new levels of efficiency and growth so they can achieve their ambitious business goals. That means creating new revenue opportunities, streamlining operations at scale, and empowering technicians to deliver an unmatched customer experience.”

Building on a Legacy of Tools That Work

Roto-Rooter was founded more than 90 years ago when Samuel Blanc built the world’s first electric sewer-cleaning machine. That spirit of practical innovation carries through today, said Robert Goldschmidt, President of Roto-Rooter.

“We believe our partnership with ServiceTitan is the next step in our legacy of innovation. Now, thousands of our field employees and office staff will be able to harness the power of ServiceTitan’s best-in-class technology, helping to increase efficiency, automation, and standardization across most of the departments within our nationwide network. As a result, our teams will have more time to focus on our most important job, delivering outstanding industry-leading service to our customers,” Goldschmidt said.

A Nationwide Rollout

The ServiceTitan platform will be implemented across Roto-Rooter’s national call centers and its wide network of branches in major metro areas. Beyond residential plumbing, the software will also support commercial jobs, sewer repair and replacement, water restoration, and water treatment services.

For contractors watching the industry, this partnership highlights a growing trend: even the biggest names in plumbing are leaning on technology to tighten up operations, boost profitability, and give techs tools that make their workday more productive.

For more information, visit www.servicetitan.com