Jobber Report: Gen Z Still Overlooks Trades Despite Rising Career Uncertainty

TORONTO, CANADA — Jobber has released its 2025 Annual Blue Collar Report, highlighting how Gen Z and their parents view career choices in an economy increasingly shaped by automation, rising education costs, and declining job security. While families recognize the long-term potential of the skilled trades, many still push toward college by default.

"We're at a crossroads," said Sam Pillar, CEO and Cofounder of Jobber. "Gen Z is entering the workforce at a time of rising costs, shrinking job security, and rapid automation. Yet despite these challenges, too many are still defaulting to college. The trades represent a resilient, entrepreneurial path forward, and it's time we start treating them as first-choice careers, not fallback options."

Families Acknowledge Risks of College Path

Only 16% of parents believe a college degree guarantees long-term job security, yet 75% of Gen Z students still plan to pursue one. With the true cost of a bachelor’s degree topping $500,000 when factoring in debt and lost income (according to the Education Data Initiative), the mismatch between belief and behavior is clear. Meanwhile, layoffs in tech and finance contrast sharply with steady demand growth for skilled trades.

AI Underscores Trades’ Resilience

Survey findings reveal that both students and parents see trades as more resistant to automation than digital roles. Seventy-seven percent of Gen Z say choosing a career safe from automation is a priority. Parents consistently rank plumbers (54%), carpenters (56%), and electricians (51%) as AI-resilient, compared to just 18% for software developers and 11% for accountants.

Stigma Still Blocks Action

Despite recognizing the stability and entrepreneurial upside of trade work, few families actively encourage it. Seventy-three percent of parents say trade entrepreneurs have greater long-term security than tech employees, but only 7% would prefer their child choose a vocational path. The stigma shows up in the numbers: 71% of Gen Z and 63% of parents still see trade school as less favorable than university.

High Schools Promote College First

Three-quarters of Gen Z respondents said university was actively promoted by school guidance counselors, while less than one-third recall trade school being encouraged. Nearly 60% of students who skipped apprenticeship programs said they simply lacked enough information.

Strong Earnings Potential In The Trades

According to Jobber data, plumbing and HVAC companies report median gross sales of $416,120 and $390,594, underscoring the earning potential and long-term viability of trade careers.

Firsthand Success Stories

The report includes profiles of trade entrepreneurs, such as Hunter Patrick of Dumpire Junk Removal, who said: “Working in the trades provides good money, but running your own business takes it to another level. It’s made me more confident, financially secure, and truly happy, all because I chose to build my future in the trades.”

Access The Report

The 2025 Annual Blue Collar Report Powered by Jobber is available at jobber.com/bluecollarreport.