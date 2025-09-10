US Plumbing Apprentice Chosen for WorldSkills 2026 in Shanghai

Goede is a plumbing apprentice and graduate of Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton, CT. He earned the 2024 SkillsUSA Connecticut state championship and went on to take second place nationally in plumbing at the SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta. Now, he will carry US colors in international competition against top apprentices from more than 80 countries.

“I am honored to be representing the United States for plumbing and heating,” Goede said of the opportunity to compete internationally. “I will be able to show not only the dedication I have for my career but the pride I have in my craftsmanship of the trade.

“My experience being a plumber so far is amazing. Every day you learn something new. I chose this career because I like working with my hands, job security, and being able to see all these different projects come together flawlessly.”

Training Backed by Industry Leaders

To prepare for Shanghai, Goede will train with support from a coalition of industry groups, including:

UA Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 777 JATC

Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association (PHCC)

International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO)

Hands-on technical coaching will be provided by Robert Hahn, plumbing and heating instructor at Eastwick College/HoHokus School of Trades, and Larry Shoemaker, owner of Deluxe Plumbing & Heating LLC and a member of the PHCC Educational Foundation Board. The PHCC Educational Foundation is also providing financial and logistical backing to get Goede competition-ready.

United Show of Support

“We are incredibly proud to support Charles as he represents the US at WorldSkills,” said Dan Quinonez, Executive Director of the PHCC Educational Foundation and Chief Operating Officer of the National Association. “His exceptional skill, hard work and dedication are a testament to the future of the plumbing trade. Investing in talented young professionals like Charles is not just a point of pride for us, it’s a crucial commitment to ensuring our industry’s continued growth and success.”

“At the United Association, our gold-standard registered apprenticeship program means our members are the best trained and most highly skilled craftspeople in the industry,” said Mark McManus, General President of the United Association (UA). “Charles represents the very best of the UA, and we could not be prouder to support him as he represents the United States at WorldSkills in Shanghai next fall. His dedication, hard work and commitment to his craft will be on full display, showcasing more than 135 years of UA training and education.”

Recognizing the value of international skills competitions in elevating the trades, IAPMO CEO Dave Viola voiced strong support for Goede’s journey to WorldSkills.

“IAPMO is honored to support Charles as he represents the United States on the world stage,” Viola said. “WorldSkills celebrates the highest level of craftsmanship, and Charles’ achievement is a powerful reminder of the talent and dedication that will carry our industry into the future. By investing in young professionals, we are strengthening the plumbing trade not only here at home but across the globe.”

WorldSkills Draws 1,500 Competitors From 80+ Countries

The 48th WorldSkills Competition will host about 1,500 competitors across more than 60 skill categories, ranging from construction and building technology to ICT, manufacturing, and transportation. Plumbing and heating will once again take center stage as part of this global showcase of technical excellence.

More Announcements to Come

SkillsUSA will announce additional members of the WorldSkills USA team, along with official sponsors, in the coming months.

For more information visit skillsusa.org and worldskills.org.