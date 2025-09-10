Excel Mechanical Joins Grizzly MEP to Boost Mid-Atlantic Service Capabilities

BALTIMORE, MD — Grizzly MEP has added Excel Mechanical Contractors, LLC to its growing network of commercial mechanical, electrical, and plumbing companies. Based in Baltimore, Excel Mechanical brings a strong Mid-Atlantic presence and a proven track record in service-heavy mechanical and electrical work.

Full-Service Capabilities Across HVAC, Refrigeration, and Electrical

Excel Mechanical was founded in 2010 and has built its business around repair, maintenance, retrofits, and renovations for complex systems. Its crews handle HVAC, refrigeration, electrical, and industrial service needs for facilities ranging from hospitals and government agencies to retail and industrial operations. The company’s service footprint extends across eight Mid-Atlantic states.

Experienced Leadership Stays in Place

CEO James D. Bloom III, who acquired Excel in 2019, continues to lead the team. Under his direction, Excel Mechanical has grown into a multi-trade service contractor with the skilled workforce needed to keep critical systems running for customers with 24/7 demands.

“We’re excited to welcome James and the entire Excel Mechanical team to the Grizzly platform, whose commitment to their customers and employees, and reputation for superior service, aligns perfectly with what we’re cultivating at Grizzly. Excel Mechanical has established itself as a trusted industry leader in the Mid-Atlantic market—an attractive, fragmented region with significant growth potential,” said John Adams, Chief Executive Officer of Grizzly MEP. “Our ethos at Grizzly is to accelerate growth without breaking the entrepreneurial spirit that drives a brand’s success. I look forward to working closely with the Excel Mechanical team to uphold their standard of excellence and unlock new opportunities together.”

Bloom, CEO of Excel Mechanical, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with John and the Grizzly team to further build out our service offerings and continue delivering reliable, high-quality service to our trusted blue-chip customer base. With Grizzly’s backing, we’re poised to supercharge growth, expand our reach to new end-markets and continue building on our vision.”

Strengthening a Multi-Regional Network

Excel joins Grizzly’s platform alongside Air Design Systems in Pensacola, Fla., and Stiles Heating & Cooling in Georgia and South Carolina. Together, these contractors give Grizzly a broader regional reach while maintaining local leadership and on-the-ground expertise.

Support for Growth

Grizzly is backed by Garnett Station Partners, a New York-based investment firm managing about $4 billion in assets, providing long-term support for contractors looking to expand their service offerings and workforce.

For more information, visit grizzlymep.com.