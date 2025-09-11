Oatey Honors Sheryl Sabin with Bob Bender Legacy Award for Service to Plumbing and HVAC Industry

CLEVELAND, OH — Oatey Co. has recognized Sheryl Sabin, Partner at Northeast Sales Associates, as the fourth annual recipient of the Bob Bender Legacy Award.

The award honors sales professionals who exemplify customer-first values, industry dedication, and strong advocacy for the Oatey brand. Sabin was selected for her two decades of service to contractors and distributors across Upstate New York and her leadership within Northeast Sales Associates.

Award Honors Legacy of Bob Bender

The award is named for Bob Bender, who spent 42 years at Oatey building relationships and setting a standard for customer service. Each year, the recognition goes to a sales partner who demonstrates the same commitment to trust, results, and long-term partnerships.

“When you work with Sheryl, you feel her passion right away,” said Tim Nichols, Oatey’s Director of Rough Plumbing Wholesale Sales in the Eastern region. “She is a high achiever who consistently goes above and beyond for her customers, always striving to deliver the best results. Sheryl motivates those around her to bring their best, and that impact is exactly what this award represents.”

Sabin Continues Northeast Sales Tradition

Founded in 1951, Northeast Sales Associates has long served plumbing and HVAC manufacturers and contractors throughout Upstate New York. Sabin, who serves as Partner, has expanded on that history by reinforcing customer relationships and maintaining a reputation for dependable support in the field.

“This honor is a reminder of the impact one person can have,” says Sabin. “Bob’s commitment to people and relationships helped shape our industry, and I’m proud to carry that legacy forward. True success is never just about results, but about the people we serve and work alongside. Living by that principle is the greatest tribute to his memory.”

Ceremony Near Buffalo

Oatey Sales team members Tim Nichols and Alex Messmer presented the award to Sabin at a gathering near Buffalo, NY, where she accepted the honor with family and colleagues in attendance. Her name has been added to the Bob Bender Legacy Cup, joining past recipients Chase Freeman of Spirit Group (2022), Skipper Joyce of The Joyce Agency (2023), and Rick Portt of New Century Sales (2024).