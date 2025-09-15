California Legislature Sends Landmark Water Bill to Governor’s Desk

SACRAMENTO, CA — Critical statewide water legislation is one step away from becoming law, as SB 72 (Caballero) cleared the Assembly floor and now heads to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk for signature. The bill is designed to modernize California’s water management strategy, setting enforceable supply targets and requiring coordinated, regional planning to meet long-term water needs.

Bill Establishes Statewide Supply Targets

SB 72 directs the state to move beyond ad hoc planning by establishing measurable water supply goals to capture and produce sufficient water for all uses—from communities and farms to ecosystems and industry. It also mandates comprehensive, long-term planning across agencies and stakeholders.

California Water Plan to Be Strengthened

The legislation enhances the California Water Plan, updating the framework to reflect 21st-century conditions and better prepare the state for drought and climate stress. It also complements Governor Newsom’s Water Supply Strategy, extending planning requirements beyond a single administration.

“I’m proud of my colleagues' support on SB 72 in both houses. This bill represents a clear opportunity for the Governor to reaffirm his climate leadership and embrace new and bold strategies to address water supply challenges. The Department of Water Resources’ new State Water Project Adaptation Strategy underscores the urgency of this bill, which is a necessary next step to secure California’s water future in the face of intensifying climate threats,” said Senator Anna Caballero, bill author.

Broad Coalition Backs Legislation

SB 72 is co-sponsored by the California Municipal Utilities Association (CMUA), the California State Association of Counties (CSAC), and the California Council for Environmental and Economic Balance (CCEEB). Support spans water managers, environmental groups, business leaders, public safety organizations, and agriculture stakeholders.

"Water managers across the state agree, SB 72 is the next step we need to turn a scarcity mindset into a coordinated, climate-resilient strategy. It sets real goals and planning requirements to ensure water reliability for all—communities, farms, ecosystems—no matter what the climate throws at us,” said Craig Miller, General Manager of Western Water.

“We urge Governor Newsom’s support of SB 72 as it will lock in California’s commitment to meeting the water needs for all, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to addressing California’s perpetual water supply challenges,” Miller added.

Stakeholders Emphasize Urgency

“As a proud co-sponsor of SB 72, we are encouraged by the overwhelming legislative support of the bill and are hopeful that Governor Newsom will also recognize the critical value and sense of urgency of signing this bill into law,” said Danielle Blacet-Hyden, Executive Director of CMUA and bill co-sponsor. “SB 72 will advance Governor Newsom’s climate and water resource objectives for California to deliver a drought-resilient, equitable water system. SB 72 codifies his vision into lasting law.”

“Our counties are the first responders when our communities run out of water, and we can’t plan for housing growth without it,” said Graham Knaus, CEO of CSAC and bill co-sponsor. “But the state's current strategy dates back to the 1960s and lacks any clear, measurable goals. It’s time for California’s water policy to join the 21st century. Sen. Caballero’s common-sense, bipartisan bill gets it done.”

“On behalf of our coalition of business, labor and public leaders statewide, CCEEB has been proud to co-sponsor and partner with Senator Caballero and many organizations statewide to pass such transformative water legislation,” said Tim Carmichael, President of CCEEB and bill co-sponsor. “The passage of SB 72 is a critical step towards ensuring comprehensive, coordinated, and resilient water supply planning and development for California.”

Next Steps

Senator Caballero will host a press conference on Monday, September 8, at the Capitol Cactus Garden at 10 a.m. to discuss the importance of the Governor signing the bill into law.