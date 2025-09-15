Rheem Celebrates Centennial with National Day of Service

ATLANTA, GA — Rheem®, marking its 100th year in the heating, cooling, and water heating industries, honored the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance by sponsoring the 9/11 Day Meal Pack for the third consecutive year.

With a symbolic group of 100 Rheem employee volunteers joining thousands of others nationwide, the effort supported Feeding America–affiliated food banks and provided nine million shelf-stable meals to families in need.

Industry Company Tied to Local Communities

For contractors and suppliers who know Rheem as a major equipment manufacturer, the anniversary effort highlights the company’s broader role in supporting the communities it serves. Meals packed by Rheem volunteers were distributed locally, keeping the impact close to home for families facing food insecurity.

Veterans Lead with Service

“When we first sponsored this event, its founders stressed the importance of turning a tragic day into an opportunity to better our country and help those in need," said Claude Drevet, a military veteran and Senior Vice President, Finance, Rheem Global Water.