Rheem Celebrates Centennial with National Day of Service

Manufacturer joins 9/11 Meal Pack for third year, with employees helping pack nine million meals for families in need.
Sept. 15, 2025
Key Highlights

  • Rheem commemorated its 100th year by sponsoring the 9/11 Day Meal Pack, supporting Feeding America and local food banks
  • 100 Rheem employees volunteered to pack nine million shelf-stable meals for families facing food insecurity
  • The event underscores Rheem’s commitment to community service, veteran support, and its broader role beyond manufacturing
Rheem
Rheem volunteers at the 9/11 Day Meal Pack.
Rheem volunteers at the 9/11 Day Meal Pack.

ATLANTA, GA — Rheem®, marking its 100th year in the heating, cooling, and water heating industries, honored the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance by sponsoring the 9/11 Day Meal Pack for the third consecutive year.

With a symbolic group of 100 Rheem employee volunteers joining thousands of others nationwide, the effort supported Feeding America–affiliated food banks and provided nine million shelf-stable meals to families in need.

Industry Company Tied to Local Communities

For contractors and suppliers who know Rheem as a major equipment manufacturer, the anniversary effort highlights the company’s broader role in supporting the communities it serves. Meals packed by Rheem volunteers were distributed locally, keeping the impact close to home for families facing food insecurity.

Veterans Lead with Service

“When we first sponsored this event, its founders stressed the importance of turning a tragic day into an opportunity to better our country and help those in need," said Claude Drevet, a military veteran and Senior Vice President, Finance, Rheem Global Water.

Rheem
Rheem volunteers.
During its 100th year, Rheem is underscoring its dedication to making a difference in its local communities.
Rheem
Volunteers from Rheem and other companies packed nine million nutritious, shelf-stable meals.
Volunteers from Rheem and other companies packed nine million nutritious, shelf-stable meals.

Whitman Hull, a military veteran and Manager, Rheem Customer Experience, Technical Services, added: “My service to the country was all about helping my fellow Americans, and Rheem recognizes that. This day is about us going out and helping our community, which is a reflection of the Rheem culture and I'm glad to be part of it.”

Heart of Comfort in Action

The 9/11 Day Meal Pack is one part of Heart of Comfort, Rheem’s community outreach program launched during its centennial year. Through both products and volunteer action, the company is using its 100th anniversary to underscore its long-term commitment to improving lives beyond the jobsite.

To learn more about Rheem’s century of partnership and possibilities, visit www.rheem.com/100.

