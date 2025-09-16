Taco Expands Custom Fabrication Capabilities for Unique and Challenging Projects

Taco is reinforcing its role as a project partner with expanded custom fabrication services that allow contractors and engineers to specify exactly what they need. From modified standard designs to one-off builds, Taco designs, builds, and tests hydronic equipment to match precise project requirements.

Engineering Support Built In

Every custom project is backed by Taco’s in-house engineering team, which works directly with design engineers and contractors. The result is optimized performance, efficiency, and reliability. All fabrications are built to the rigorous standards of ASME Section VIII, Division 1, ensuring safety and quality compliance.

Faster Turnarounds Without Compromise

Contractors under pressure to deliver on tight schedules can benefit from Taco’s flexible lead times and rapid production capabilities. Custom fabrication helps streamline the design and production process, allowing jobs to stay on track without sacrificing build quality.