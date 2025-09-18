Viega North America Opens State-of-the-Art Manufacturing and Training Facility in Mantua, Ohio
Key Highlights
- The facility spans 244,000 square feet and is fully electrified and carbon-neutral from day one
- It includes an 11,000-square-foot Interactive Learning Center with classrooms and workshops for hands-on training
- Viega plans to earn LEED gold certification, highlighting its commitment to sustainability
- The investment totals $178 million, creating 68 jobs within the first two years
MANTUA, OH — On Sept. 4, Viega North America officially opened its new state-of-the-art manufacturing and training facility in Mantua, Ohio. The project marks a significant milestone in the company's North American expansion strategy.
“By increasing our manufacturing presence here, we aim to deliver products faster, give back to the local economy, and ultimately continue innovating to meet the evolving needs of the industry,” said Markus Brettschneider, CEO of the Viega Group. “This facility serves as a testament of our unwavering commitment to our customers, today and for decades to come."
The 244,000 square-foot facility, located 40 miles Southwest of Cleveland, is fully electrified and operationally carbon-neutral since day one—something less than 30 facilities in North America can actually say—according to Viega North America CEO Marki Huston.
The facility features an energy-efficient design with extensive natural lighting and water conservation measures, automatically timed lighting to turn off when a room is unoccupied, and AAON air-source heat pumps. Viega North America is on track to earn LEED gold certification for the facility by October.
“This facility stands a model of our advanced production and commitment to sustainability,” Huston said. “But our most important investment is in the trades we serve. This facility provides hands-on training, education, and ultimately a connection to not only the quality people who use our products, but also the quality people who build our products. And it enables our customers to have the skills and supply they need long term to be successful as market demands grow.”
The facility represents a $178 million investment into the local economy, and expects to employ 68 people within the first two years of operation.
“Beyond these walls, this investment serves the more than 1,500 customers across North America that rely on Viega every day and now rely on this community,” Huston said. “They trust us with their most important projects, and this facility is a way of us saying we are invested—we are invested in North America, we are invested in this economy, and we are committed to delivering products and services, not just for today, but for generations to come.”
Viega broke ground in November 2023, and the facility became operational as of July. It represents Viega’s second North American manufacturing facility and third training center. The building features 11,000 square feet dedicated to education and skill development. The Interactive Learning Center features three classrooms with seating for up to 118 participants, which is more capacity than any other Viega seminar center. The Interactive Learning Center also has two fully equipped workshops showcasing real-world solutions across residential, commercial, industrial, and marine applications. The building also features a catwalk above the manufacturing area, offering a birds-eye view for visitors to see the entire production process in action.
Viega began ProPress production in the new facility in July. MegaPress production is expected to launch next year.
