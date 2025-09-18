Viega North America Opens State-of-the-Art Manufacturing and Training Facility in Mantua, Ohio

“This facility stands a model of our advanced production and commitment to sustainability,” Huston said. “But our most important investment is in the trades we serve. This facility provides hands-on training, education, and ultimately a connection to not only the quality people who use our products, but also the quality people who build our products. And it enables our customers to have the skills and supply they need long term to be successful as market demands grow.”

The facility represents a $178 million investment into the local economy, and expects to employ 68 people within the first two years of operation.

“Beyond these walls, this investment serves the more than 1,500 customers across North America that rely on Viega every day and now rely on this community,” Huston said. “They trust us with their most important projects, and this facility is a way of us saying we are invested—we are invested in North America, we are invested in this economy, and we are committed to delivering products and services, not just for today, but for generations to come.”