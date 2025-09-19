Sonnhalter Tool Drive Raises $36,000 for Habitat for Humanity

CLEVELAND, OH — Sonnhalter, a communications firm specializing in marketing to the professional trades, partnered with Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity for its 16th Annual Tool Drive. The month-long effort in August collected $36,000 worth of tools and building materials, pushing the total raised since 2010 to more than $603,000.

Sixteen Years of Tools and Trade Support

Each August, Sonnhalter rallies partners, clients, and the local community to donate new and gently used tools, building materials, furniture, and appliances. All donations benefit Habitat for Humanity’s mission to eliminate substandard housing and homelessness.

“Each year, we’re amazed by the generosity of our partners, clients and the local community,” said Matt Sonnhalter, Vision Architect at Sonnhalter. “We’re proud to support Habitat for Humanity’s mission and help provide the tools and materials needed to build stronger communities.”

Habitat Praises Industry And Community Involvement

"Each year, we are humbled and inspired by the commitment Matt and the Sonnhalter team show in supporting our mission at the Greater Cleveland ReStores,” said Laura Potter-Sadowski, Director of ReStores at Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. “They are a perfect example of community collaboration—bringing together their clients and friends, championing our mission to divert items from landfills, and helping us raise critical funds for our homeownership programs in Cuyahoga and Lorain counties. We couldn’t do it without them."

Community And Industry Donors Step Up

Community participants in the 2025 Tool Drive included Berea Recreation Center, Canvas at Valor Acres, Cuyahoga County Public Library–Berea Branch, Rising Star Coffee Roasters, Skidmark Garage, St. Mary of the Falls, The Wine Spot, and many individual donors.

Industry supporters included Babcox Media, Beta Tools, Buyers Products, EndeavorB2B, Ferret Tools, General Pipe Cleaners, Independence Excavating, Jergens, Inc., Kapro, Lakeside Supply, Ledlenser, NIBCO, Sutton Industrial Hardware, Wright, and The Macomb Group/Woodhill Supply.

Donations Go Directly to Habitat’s Mission

All items collected by Sonnhalter will be used in Habitat for Humanity projects or sold at one of Greater Cleveland Habitat’s ReStores, which specialize in recycled building materials and home furnishings. Proceeds from ReStore sales are used to help build and rehabilitate homes for families in need.

Note: this release was rewritten with the help of generative AI.