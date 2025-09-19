Centre Partners and Baldwin Creek Launch TruTemp Holdings to Consolidate HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Services in the Southeast

NEW YORK, NY — Centre Partners (“Centre”), a leading middle-market private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles, and Baldwin Creek Partners (“BCP”), a Connecticut-based investment firm, today announced the formation of TruTemp Holdings, LLC (“TruTemp”), following the acquisition of Maynor Service Company (“Maynor”).

The TruTemp platform will pursue a consolidation strategy across the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services sectors (“Field Services”) in the Southeast, leveraging Centre’s proven buy-and-build experience in Residential & Commercial Services. Growth will come through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic initiatives.

Maynor Service Forms the Foundation of TruTemp

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Maynor is a leading residential-focused Field Services provider serving homeowners, homebuilders, and institutional property owners. Known for its exceptional customer service and quality work, the company has grown steadily while maintaining a strong employee and community-centered culture.

Maynor’s President, Brett Chappell, a 40-year industry veteran, has invested alongside Centre and BCP and will lead TruTemp’s operations.

Strategic Growth in a Fragmented Market

“We are excited to partner with Brett and the Maynor team to build on their track record of organic growth, driven by loyal customers, strong vendor relationships, and an excellent reputation in the industry,” said Jeff Bartoli, Senior Partner at Centre Partners. “The Field Services sector offers a large, fragmented market, creating an ideal backdrop for our consolidation strategy. We look forward to expanding TruTemp through strategic acquisitions across the Southeast.”

Accelerating TruTemp’s Trajectory

“With the support of Centre and BCP, TruTemp is well positioned to expand and accelerate our growth trajectory,” said Brett Chappell. “Centre and BCP’s experience supporting founders and entrepreneurs will be invaluable as we build a market-leading Field Services platform in the region.”

Strong Partnership for Long-Term Growth

“We are thrilled to support Brett and the Maynor team alongside Centre Partners,” said Milun Patel, Founder of Baldwin Creek Partners. “This partnership provides a unique opportunity to back a proven operator in an attractive sector. Together, we are confident we can make TruTemp the employer and acquisition partner of choice across the Southeast.”

Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.