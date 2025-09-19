Sloan’s Education Solutions Make Schools Safer, Smarter, and More Sustainable

FRANKLIN PARK, IL — Sloan, the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial plumbing systems, has unveiled its new education solutions landing page and brochure, highlighting how its smart water and restroom innovations support wellness, sustainability, and operational efficiency in modern educational facilities.

Prioritizing Health and Wellness in Schools

“Educational facilities are critical spaces where wellness must be prioritized,” said Scott McClelland, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at Sloan. “From water-efficient faucets to touch-free bottle fillers, our innovations help students stay healthy, hydrated, and safe—both in and out of the classroom.”

Solutions Designed for Modern Educational Facilities

Sloan’s product line addresses the evolving needs of schools and campuses by:

Reducing germ transmission with touch-free technology

Promoting hydration and environmental sustainability

Preventing vandalism and reducing maintenance costs

Ensuring accessibility and inclusiveness for all users

Delivering cost-effective, practical solutions

Supporting sustainability goals while enhancing student wellness

From AER-DEC® Integrated Sink Systems and DropSpot™ Bottle Fillers and Water Coolers to sensor-activated faucets and flushometers, Sloan’s durable, touch-free fixtures create healthier, more sustainable learning environments. Vandal-resistant designs further ensure long-term functionality and cost-effectiveness.

IoT-Enabled and Programmed Water Solutions

Sloan’s new resources also showcase Sloan Connected Products and Programmed Water Technology, giving facility managers the tools to monitor, control, and maintain restroom fixtures remotely. These innovations enable faster diagnostics, improved water efficiency, and timely preventative maintenance, helping schools maintain safe, operational, and compliant restrooms.

To learn more visit www.sloan.com.

Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.