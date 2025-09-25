Watts Launches Q4 'Learn & Win' Sweepstakes: Tools for Pros

Users will have the opportunity to win rugged, high-performance gear from top brands like DeWalt, Carhartt, and more.
Sept. 25, 2025
Watts sweepstakes promo image.

Watts has launched their Q4 edition of the Learn & Win Sweepstakes titled Tools for Pros, running from October 1 to December 31, 2025. 

Users will have the opportunity to win rugged, high-performance gear from top brands like DeWalt, Carhartt, and more.

Watts is expanding the prize pool, offering more options and more chances for users to win. The more training users complete, the more tickets they earn—transforming product knowledge into tangible rewards.

For more information about the Q4 Learn & Win Sweepstakes, visit watts.com/learnandwin.

Sign up for Contractor Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

United Association of Union Plumbers, Pipefitters and Steamfitters Local 602 Mourn Loss of Members on American Airlines Flight 5342
Expanding Your Income Stream
How Mixing and Matching Tools Can Give You Better Flexibility and Performance
Sponsored
Prevent Basement Flooding with the Flood-Guard
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor, create an account today!