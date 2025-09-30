Buyers Products Joins Cleveland’s 9/11 Day of Service

CLEVELAND, OH — Buyers Products employees took part in the annual 9/11 Day of Service at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center, joining thousands of local volunteers to support hunger relief efforts in Northeast Ohio.

Honoring 9/11 Through Service

For 24 years, the 9/11 Day nonprofit has led efforts to transform the anniversary of the terrorist attacks into the nation’s largest day of charitable service. More than 30 million Americans participate each year, volunteering in their communities to honor the lives lost and strengthen the spirit of unity that followed the tragedy.

At this year’s Cleveland event, volunteers assembled nearly 300,000 shelf-stable meals. The meals were delivered to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to directly support families and individuals facing food insecurity.

A Chance to Give Back

“It’s truly inspiring to see our community come together to turn a day of sorrow and remembrance into one of hope and service,” said Gwen Blagg, Director of Human Resources at Buyers Products. “The 9/11 Day of Service gives us a chance to make a direct impact—bringing meaningful support to hundreds of individuals experiencing homelessness right here in Northeast Ohio.”

For more information on 9/11 Day or to take part in next year’s event, visit www.911day.org.

For more information on Buyers Products, visit www.BuyersProducts.com.

Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.