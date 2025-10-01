Financing, Trust, and Convenience Drive Today’s Home Service Choices

LOS ANGELES, CA — (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform built for the trades, has released its 2025 Consumer Trends in the Trades Report, developed in collaboration with Synchrony and Visa. The study examines how homeowners’ preferences, expectations, and spending habits are shifting—and what contractors can do to capture growth, build loyalty, and improve the customer experience.

Homeowners Expect Flexibility and Transparency

“Residential contractors are constantly looking for ways to differentiate themselves and drive growth in an extremely competitive market,” said Chris Petros, Chief Operating Officer at ServiceTitan. “Homeowners today have high expectations for customer service, and expect options tailored to their preferences. Whether that’s communicating with a contractor over the phone or through text, paying with a credit card or from their phone, or getting real-time updates on the status of a job, they want flexibility and transparency. The businesses that lead with empathy, offer choices, and deliver consistently great experiences will earn the trust of consumers, along with their repeat business.”

Key Consumer Trends Reshaping the Trades

Generational shifts: Younger homeowners are more willing than previous generations to invest in home improvement, even as older generations still drive the bulk of spending.

Women as primary decision-makers: Women lead 65% of remodeling project decisions in the US and place strong value on trust, clear pricing, and brand reputation when hiring contractors.

Affluent households driving upgrades: Families earning $100K+ are most likely to plan and invest in larger projects, creating opportunities for contractors who position themselves effectively.

Rising diversity: Gen Z homeowners are the most diverse in US history, with nearly half identifying as non-white. Communities of color are expected to drive all net new homeownership through 2040.

Digital-first expectations: Four out of five homeowners start their contractor search online, yet many find a lack of reliable reviews, financing details, and simple digital checkout options.

Financing matters: 41% of consumers actively look for financing options. Contractors offering financing see higher close rates (+12%) and bigger average jobs (+13%).

Shift to digital payments: Checks continue to decline as 94% of home service customers now own a credit card, with 90% using them regularly. Online payments and text-to-pay are rising, especially among younger customers.

Language accessibility: The number of Limited English Proficiency (LEP) households has nearly doubled since 1980, with Spanish-speaking households making up 70% of this population. Contractors who can communicate across languages may gain a competitive advantage.

Modern Payment Options Become Standard

“Checks are fading fast, falling from 59 percent of home-service payments in 2015 to 36 percent in 2024,” said David Weinshel, Vice President of emerging segment sales at Visa. “By connecting business owners to a modern payment experience, Visa can help contractors meet consumers where they are—online, in-home, or tap-to-pay—delivering speed, security and trust.”

Delivering a Five-Star Customer Experience

The report highlights that today’s homeowners want more than a quick repair—they want a contractor who delivers convenience, personalization, and trust at every step.

"At Synchrony, we partner with some of the best home improvement businesses across all the trades – from roofing and HVAC to plumbing, electrical and beyond,” said Curtis Howse, EVP and CEO, Home & Auto, Synchrony. “We’re committed not only to empowering our partners with flexible financing solutions, but also to equipping them with resources for achieving business growth. ServiceTitan’s latest State of the Trades report delivers actionable insights for any trade businesses seeking to raise the bar for customer service across the industry.”

The full 2025 Consumer Trends in the Trades Report is available for download at www.servicetitan.com/guides/consumer-trends-in-the-trades-2025.