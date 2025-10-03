Trimble and Engineers Without Borders Team Up to Unlock Infrastructure Funding in Uganda

WESTMINSTER, CO — Trimble has expanded its partnership with the Engineers Without Borders (EWB) network through EWB International, extending its long-standing US support to global projects. The expanded collaboration includes financial contributions, specialized training, and access to Trimble’s hardware and software solutions to accelerate infrastructure development in underserved regions.

First International Initiative Launches in Uganda

The partnership’s first major project is an 18-month infrastructure effort in Eastern Uganda with EWB East Africa. The project addresses a unique challenge: while local government funding is available for basic services like safe water, sanitation, energy, and education facilities, parishes lack the engineering data, tools, and capacity to access it.

“Working with Trimble can help unlock these funds and deliver essential master plans, financial models and engineering skills at the required scale,” said Peter Nzabanita of EWB East Africa. “This scale is crucial for creating opportunities that lead to sustained impact, including training programs that generate a local talent pipeline and government engagement for continued accountability and investment.”

Data, Tools, and Community Training at the Core

The Uganda initiative will roll out in three phases, beginning with baseline surveys and infrastructure mapping using Trimble’s GIS and drone technology. Forty local youth enumerators will be recruited and trained to complete a population census, establishing the foundation for master planning.

Subsequent stages will include feasibility studies, technical audits, and cost-benefit analyses. Results will be shared with stakeholders to attract commercial investment and build long-term public-private partnerships.

Building Local Capacity for Long-Term Impact

Capacity building is a key focus of the program. A hands-on “Buildathon” event will bring together Trimble employees, customers, and partners to provide practical, on-the-ground assistance. In addition, Trimble and its education partner Panelle will engage female leaders from construction and engineering to help guide the project’s development and ensure inclusive participation.

“The critical infrastructure project in Eastern Uganda marks an ideal commencement for the expanded collaboration between Trimble and the Engineers Without Borders network,” said Sumele Adelana, Product Marketing Leader for Architecture and Design at Trimble. “By assisting local communities in developing engineering plans to secure funding, we can empower them to address their critical infrastructure needs both now and in the future.”

