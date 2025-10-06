Flushmate Celebrates Manufacturing Day with Commitment to US-Built Quality

For more than 30 years, the pressure-assist innovator has designed, built, and tested its systems in Michigan—ensuring performance, reliability, and support professionals can count on.
Oct. 6, 2025
2 min read

Key Highlights

  • Built in Michigan: Every Flushmate pressure-assist system is designed, assembled, and tested at the company’s New Hudson, Mich., facility.

  • American-Sourced Components: The majority of parts come from US suppliers, ensuring consistent quality and supply reliability.

  • Local Expertise, National Reach: A Michigan-based customer support team maintains a 98.6% satisfaction rating with contractors and end users alike.

Flushmate
The Flushmate campus in New Hudson, MI.

NEW HUDSON, MI — Flushmate®, a leading name in pressure-assisted toilet technology, is reaffirming its dedication to American-made products in honor of Manufacturing Day (MFG Day).

flushmate logo

The company’s New Hudson, Mich., facility has been the center of design, engineering, and assembly for its pressure-assist systems for more than three decades—delivering proven performance for commercial and residential applications nationwide.

“At Flushmate, our dedication to American products and support is about more than just a label; it’s a core component of our identity and a key driver of our product innovation,” said Bernard Peters, President, Flushmate. “On Manufacturing Day, we celebrate our skilled workforce and our ability to provide professionals with high-performance, dependable products they can trust. Assembling our product in the US gives us the ability to respond to industry needs and continuously push the boundaries of water-efficient technology.”

American Assembly Means Proven Quality

By sourcing the majority of its components from US suppliers and performing all assembly, testing, and quality assurance in Michigan, Flushmate maintains direct control over every step of production. This American-based model ensures consistency, reliability, and rapid response to market demands.

Innovation Backed by US Manufacturing

Flushmate’s US manufacturing commitment has fueled advancements like the 503 Ultra-high Efficiency (UH) system—delivering just 0.75 gallons per flush while maintaining the strong, clean performance professionals expect from pressure-assisted technology.

Flushmate
A Flushmate pressure-assist system.

Built in Michigan, Backed by Local Support

Since opening its New Hudson facility in 2000, Flushmate has created steady employment for local workers and supported the region’s manufacturing economy. The company’s Michigan-based customer service team holds an industry-leading 98.6% satisfaction rating among customers who have reached out for support.

About Manufacturing Day

Organized nationally by the Manufacturing Institute, Manufacturing Day highlights the people and innovation driving American manufacturing. It also inspires future generations to pursue careers that strengthen the industry’s foundation.

To learn more about Flushmate’s American-based operations and its line of pressure-assisted systems, visit www.flushmate.com.

