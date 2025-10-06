Flushmate Celebrates Manufacturing Day with Commitment to US-Built Quality

The company’s New Hudson, Mich., facility has been the center of design, engineering, and assembly for its pressure-assist systems for more than three decades—delivering proven performance for commercial and residential applications nationwide.

“At Flushmate, our dedication to American products and support is about more than just a label; it’s a core component of our identity and a key driver of our product innovation,” said Bernard Peters, President, Flushmate. “On Manufacturing Day, we celebrate our skilled workforce and our ability to provide professionals with high-performance, dependable products they can trust. Assembling our product in the US gives us the ability to respond to industry needs and continuously push the boundaries of water-efficient technology.”

American Assembly Means Proven Quality

By sourcing the majority of its components from US suppliers and performing all assembly, testing, and quality assurance in Michigan, Flushmate maintains direct control over every step of production. This American-based model ensures consistency, reliability, and rapid response to market demands.

Innovation Backed by US Manufacturing

Flushmate’s US manufacturing commitment has fueled advancements like the 503 Ultra-high Efficiency (UH) system—delivering just 0.75 gallons per flush while maintaining the strong, clean performance professionals expect from pressure-assisted technology.