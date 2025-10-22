Vermont Mechanical Joins Grizzly MEP Network to Drive Northeast Growth

ATLANTA, GA — Grizzly MEP, a growing national platform of commercial mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) contractors, has expanded into New England through a new partnership with Vermont Mechanical Incorporated, a full-service mechanical contractor based in Williston, Vermont, with an additional office in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Grizzly also announced the appointment of Peter Morgan as Senior Vice President of M&A to help accelerate its nationwide growth strategy.

Vermont Mechanical Joins Grizzly’s Expanding National Network

Founded in 1988, Vermont Mechanical provides design-build, fabrication, installation and service for commercial HVAC and plumbing systems across Vermont, New Hampshire and New York. The company has built a strong reputation among healthcare, education, industrial and government clients for its high-quality workmanship, reliable service and deep technical capability.

Vermont Mechanical’s expanding service division supports long-term building performance through preventative maintenance and safety programs—an area Grizzly plans to strengthen further as it grows its regional footprint. The partnership marks Grizzly’s fourth acquisition since its May 2025 launch and establishes a key base of operations for the platform in New England.

“As a market leader in the highly fragmented New England region, Vermont Mechanical presents a compelling opportunity to drive value by unlocking synergies with the rest of the Grizzly network,” said John Adams, Chief Executive Officer of Grizzly MEP. “The Vermont Mechanical team’s technical and operational expertise, commitment to excellence, and focus on developing new technician talent exemplify the kind of management team we look for in our partner brands.”

Commitment to Growth While Preserving Local Identity

“Joining the Grizzly MEP platform is an exciting milestone for our business,” said Randall Kimball, President and Co-founder of Vermont Mechanical. “I’m incredibly proud of our team, who has spent the last 37 years building a reputation for reliability and service. The Grizzly team shares our values of innovation, integrity and excellence, and we look forward to expanding within the Northeast while preserving our brand identity and customer-first approach.”

Leadership Appointment to Support M&A Expansion

As part of the announcement, Grizzly has named Peter Morgan as Senior Vice President of M&A. In this role, he will lead efforts to identify and partner with additional respected local MEP contractors across the U.S., helping the company expand its service reach and capabilities.

“We continue to scale Grizzly to capitalize on strong fundamentals in the commercial MEP sector—resilient demand, modernization needs, and technology-driven efficiency gains,” said Adams. “The addition of Pete strengthens our ability to grow strategically. His experience and relationships in M&A will help us reach new markets with the same high-quality services our partners deliver today.”

Morgan brings more than a decade of transaction experience, most recently serving as a Director in the Business Services Group at Harris Williams, where he advised private equity and corporate clients. He began his career with Booz Allen Hamilton, supporting technology initiatives for the US Department of Homeland Security.

Platform Momentum Continues

The Vermont Mechanical partnership follows Grizzly’s recent additions of Excel Mechanical in the Mid-Atlantic, Air Design Systems in Pensacola, Florida, and Stiles Heating & Cooling in Georgia and South Carolina.

Grizzly MEP is supported by Garnett Station Partners, a New York-based investment firm managing approximately $4 billion in assets.

For more information visit grizzlymep.com.

