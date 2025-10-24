SFA Saniflo Donates to American Cancer Society for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Key Highlights
-
SFA Saniflo USA donated to the American Cancer Society in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, supporting research and patient assistance programs
-
Funds will help provide real-world support—including transportation to treatment, free lodging near hospitals, and 24/7 patient helpline services
-
The initiative reflects Saniflo’s ongoing community focus, reinforcing its commitment to health, wellness, and social responsibility within the plumbing industry and beyond
EDISON, NJ — SFA Saniflo USA, a division of Group SFA and a global leader in above-the-floor plumbing technology, has donated to the American Cancer Society (ACS) in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The contribution underscores the company’s commitment to community health and its support for initiatives that improve the lives of individuals and families nationwide.
Funding Cancer Research and Patient Care
The American Cancer Society funds groundbreaking cancer research and provides direct assistance for patients and caregivers. Its programs include transportation to treatment, complimentary lodging near hospitals, and 24/7 support through the ACS Helpline. Donations like Saniflo’s help sustain these efforts and advance the fight against all forms of cancer.
A Cause Close to Home
“Cancer has affected many individuals and families, including those within our Saniflo community,” said Giulio Marcato, Country Manager, SFA Saniflo USA. “In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we are dedicated to raising awareness and contributing to the ACS’s patient services and research programs. We proudly support those fighting this disease daily. Together, we can help make a lasting difference.”
Commitment to Community Well-Being
The donation reflects Saniflo’s broader focus on corporate responsibility and giving back to the communities it serves. Through ongoing philanthropic efforts, the company continues to promote wellness and support programs that have a tangible, positive impact on people’s lives.
To learn more about the American Cancer Society or get involved, visit www.cancer.org.
To learn more about SFA Saniflo, visit www.sfasaniflo.com.
Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.