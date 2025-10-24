SFA Saniflo Donates to American Cancer Society for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

A Cause Close to Home

“Cancer has affected many individuals and families, including those within our Saniflo community,” said Giulio Marcato, Country Manager, SFA Saniflo USA. “In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we are dedicated to raising awareness and contributing to the ACS’s patient services and research programs. We proudly support those fighting this disease daily. Together, we can help make a lasting difference.”

Commitment to Community Well-Being

The donation reflects Saniflo’s broader focus on corporate responsibility and giving back to the communities it serves. Through ongoing philanthropic efforts, the company continues to promote wellness and support programs that have a tangible, positive impact on people’s lives.

To learn more about the American Cancer Society or get involved, visit www.cancer.org.

To learn more about SFA Saniflo, visit www.sfasaniflo.com.

Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.