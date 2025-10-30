F.W. Webb Promotes Brendan Lilly to Lead eCommerce and Digital Operations

Since joining F.W. Webb in 2022, Lilly has led a digital transformation effort aimed at making fwwebb.com and other company platforms more powerful and user-friendly for contractors and customers. Under his direction, the eCommerce team has expanded tools for trade professionals, driven online revenue growth, and developed new ways to integrate the digital and in-branch experience.

“Brendan and his staff have built the foundation for our long-term success in the eCommerce space,” said Bob Mucciarone, Chief Operating Officer at F.W. Webb Company. “Through his diligence and meticulous approach to recruiting, Brendan has assembled a first-rate team that has transformed fwwebb.com and our other digital platforms into essential resources for our customers.”

Leadership Grounded in People and Purpose

Lilly’s leadership style centers on teamwork and shared success. He attributes the department’s growth to hiring people who care deeply about their work and each other.

“I care an enormous amount about my team and the work we’re doing, and in turn, I look for people who care—people who take pride in what they do,” said Lilly. “The real secret weapon at F.W. Webb is our people. We’re a family-owned business that puts families first. There’s an old-school loyalty here that comes from showing up for each other. It makes building teams easier, and strong teams have built F.W. Webb into a strong company.”

Lilly added, “My team is pushing forward every day to deploy technology in ways that support the hard work of our customers and employees. We’re focused on providing a powerful, intuitive, and seamless experience across whichever channel a customer prefers.”

Expanding Leadership to Support Growth

Lilly’s promotion aligns with a broader series of leadership appointments designed to strengthen operations and the overall customer experience. Recent additions include:

Ryan Heusinkveld , Vice President of Information Technology

Brian Cavossa , Director of Regional Sales for southern New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania

Pat Casey , Director of Business Advancement, HVAC

Warren Bean, Director of Commercial HVAC Sales

These appointments reflect F.W. Webb’s ongoing investment in people and infrastructure to support its growing base of plumbing, heating, and HVAC professionals.

Trade professionals can explore F.W. Webb’s expanded digital tools at fwwebb.com, while homeowners, designers, and contractors can browse kitchen, bath, and lighting solutions at frankwebb.com.

Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.