Trimble Teams Up with Liverpool FC to Showcase Innovation and Precision on a Global Stage

WESTMINSTER, CO — Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB) has announced a multi-year global sponsorship with Liverpool Football Club (LFC), expanding its international brand presence while connecting its construction and technology expertise with one of the world’s most recognized sports organizations. The partnership reflects shared values of precision, performance, and innovation—both on and off the field.

Technology That Connects Design, Construction, and Performance

As part of the sponsorship, Liverpool FC will integrate Trimble technology into the design and development of its facilities and operations. The first major project will focus on the refresh of the LFC Academy, where Trimble’s SketchUp® software will support design concepts and planning for a next-generation training and development center for young footballers.

“Liverpool Football Club and Trimble share a relentless passion for continuous improvement, with a focus on innovation at every turn,” said Rob Painter, President and CEO of Trimble. “With new visibility across a global audience of over 500 million viewers, this sponsorship is a strategic opportunity to expand our global reach and accelerate our brand's growth worldwide.”

Expanding Trimble’s Vision Through Global Collaboration

Through the partnership, the Trimble brand will appear throughout LFC’s facilities, digital platforms, and marketing channels, aligning with the club’s worldwide fanbase. The collaboration underscores Trimble’s broader mission to connect the physical and digital worlds—using data, modeling, and precision technology to improve how infrastructure is planned, built, and maintained.

Shared Focus on Innovation and Excellence

“Trimble’s technology and expertise will play an important role in how we continue to evolve our facilities to meet the needs of the modern game—starting with the redevelopment of our Academy,” said Ben Latty, Chief Commercial officer at LFC. “Innovation has always been central to the club’s approach, and this partnership brings a fresh perspective to how we design and deliver spaces that support our players, staff, and fans. We’re delighted to welcome Trimble to the LFC partnership family.”

Trimble’s alignment with a global sports leader mirrors its approach to the industries it serves—using connected technologies to help customers achieve greater productivity, sustainability, and precision in their work.

To learn more about the partnership, visit Trimble.com.

Note: this release was rewritten with help from generative AI.