Wolseley Canada Deepens Support for Groundwater Research with Living Lakes Canada

BURLINGTON, ONT, CANADA — Wolseley Canada is expanding its partnership with Living Lakes Canada to advance groundwater monitoring and protection efforts in Western Canada. The initiative reflects Wolseley’s ongoing commitment to sustainable water management and its role in supporting research that helps shape the future of Canada’s water systems.

Following an earlier $5,000 donation to the Alberta Groundwater Program, Wolseley has contributed an additional $5,000 to the Columbia Basin Groundwater Monitoring Program in British Columbia. Together, the $10,000 investment supports data collection, analysis, and education aimed at improving groundwater stewardship across both provinces.

Supporting Critical Groundwater Research

Groundwater is an essential resource for industry and communities alike—supplying drinking water, sustaining agriculture, and supporting ecological health. With drought conditions becoming more severe and prolonged across much of Canada, understanding and managing groundwater systems is increasingly critical for future water security.

“Wolseley Waterworks understands the importance of providing innovative product solutions for water collection, treatment, and transmission,” said Brad Rutledge, Vice President, Waterworks, Wolseley Canada. “We’ve chosen to support Living Lakes Canada’s groundwater research in the Columbia Basin because identifying and safeguarding groundwater aquifers now is vital for future generations.”

Building Resilient Water Systems

Both the Columbia Basin Groundwater Monitoring and Alberta Groundwater programs play key roles in building data-driven management strategies for sustainable water use. The research supports provincial and local planning efforts by monitoring aquifer levels, tracking climate impacts, and improving long-term understanding of groundwater flow and quality.

“We’re grateful to Wolseley Canada for their generous support of our groundwater monitoring efforts in both British Columbia and Alberta,” said Arlo Bryn-Thorn, Columbia Basin Water Monitoring Framework Program Manager with Living Lakes Canada. “Their investment helps advance the critical work of understanding and protecting groundwater sources, which in turn supports community resilience, healthy ecosystems, and long-term water security.”

Wolseley’s continued investment underscores the company’s broader mission—empowering water professionals with sustainable technologies, infrastructure solutions, and partnerships that protect vital resources for generations to come.

Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.