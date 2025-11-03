Saniflo USA Supports Purple Heart Foundation to Aid US Veterans

EDISON, NJ — SFA Saniflo USA, a division of Group SFA and a leading global manufacturer of above-the-floor macerators, grinders, drain pumps, and lift stations, has made a monetary donation to The Purple Heart Foundation, supporting programs that improve the lives of US veterans and their families.

The contribution helps fund multiple veteran assistance initiatives, including Critical Assistance Grants that provide emergency financial relief for veterans facing unexpected hardships such as rent, utilities, or medical bills.

Supporting Service, Education, and Wellness

Saniflo’s donation will also bolster two additional foundation programs:

Service GRANT Dog Program: Supports the training and pairing of service and therapy dogs with combat-wounded veterans.

Scholarships and Vocational Certification Programs: Provides educational and career advancement opportunities for veterans transitioning to civilian life.

Other foundation efforts address mental health and overall wellness, connecting veterans with vital community resources.

Standing with Those Who Served

“We are honored to support The Purple Heart Foundation and its mission to be there for those who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Giulio Marcato, Country Manager, SFA Saniflo USA. “These programs make an immediate and meaningful impact on the lives of veterans and their families, and we are proud to stand beside them in this important cause.”

Founded in 1957, The Purple Heart Foundation provides financial aid, rehabilitation services, scholarships, and mental health resources to Purple Heart recipients and other honorably discharged veterans. Its motto—“Help Us Be There”—reflects its commitment to ensuring no veteran is left behind.

Building Community Through Action

This collaboration underscores Saniflo USA’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility, community engagement, and supporting those who have served the nation. The company continues to extend its values of care, innovation, and integrity beyond its products to positively impact the lives of others.

To learn more about The Purple Heart Foundation and its programs, visit PurpleHeartFoundation.org.

To learn more about Saniflo visit sfasaniflo.com.

Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.