DSG Expands Wisconsin Footprint with Acquisition of Quality Pumps

PLYMOUTH, MN — Dakota Supply Group (DSG) has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the assets and business of Quality Pumps, a trusted wholesale distributor serving well drillers, excavators, and contractors across southern Wisconsin. The transaction is expected to close in early December.

Acquisition Expands DSG’s Presence in Wisconsin’s Water and Sewer Markets

For more than 40 years, Quality Pumps has built a strong reputation in the Madison area for supplying pumps, piping, and related accessories backed by knowledgeable service. By joining forces with DSG, the company will gain expanded product access, operational support, and new opportunities for its employees and customers.

All Quality Pumps Associates to Join DSG as Employee Owners

Under the agreement, Quality Pumps will continue its day-to-day operations while transitioning its brand and systems to DSG. All current associates will be retained and become employee owners.

“DSG’s customer-driven growth is a great fit for our newest employee owners,” said Paul Kennedy, President & CEO of DSG. “The Quality Pumps team has always taken great pride in providing exceptional service to their customers, which coupled with the strength of DSG, will provide an outstanding platform for their customers’ and communities’ continued success.”

Continued Growth and Investment Across Wisconsin

The acquisition caps a year of steady expansion for DSG in Wisconsin. Earlier this year, the company opened a new facility in Sheboygan, doubling its existing capacity to serve the electrical, plumbing, and HVAC trades. DSG also recently opened a new HVAC-focused location in Madison, further supporting its regional contractor base.

A Broader Commitment to Contractor Success

Through its expanding network and employee ownership model, DSG continues to invest in the people, partnerships, and local markets that drive long-term success for the trades.

To learn more visit www.dsgsupply.com.

Note: this release was rewritten with help from generative AI.