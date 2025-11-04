SFA Saniflo USA Leader Regis Saragosti Trades Boardroom for Brushstrokes

NEW YORK, NY — After two decades of leadership at SFA Saniflo U.S.A., one of North America’s most recognized plumbing brands, Regis Saragosti is taking on a new kind of project: art. The former CEO, who retired in July, has traded corporate life for a full-time pursuit of creativity and color.

Building a Legacy in Plumbing Innovation

When Saragosti relocated from France to the United States 20 years ago, his mission was clear—expand SFA Saniflo’s footprint in North America. Under his guidance, the company grew into a trusted name among plumbing contractors and distributors nationwide, known for innovative, installer-friendly macerating and grinding technology.

Respected for his sharp business instincts, humor, and genuine connection to people, Saragosti became a familiar face at trade shows and industry events.

“If you’ve met me at a trade show, you probably remember two things: my French accent and my favorite four-letter word,” he jokes. “Both became part of who I am, and, apparently, part of my legend.”

Turning the Page to a New Kind of Creativity

Today, Saragosti is channeling his drive and energy into the art world, exploring color, movement, and emotion through painting.

“I’ve spent 20 years building a brand, a team, and an industry presence I’m deeply proud of,” says Saragosti. “Now it’s time to build something different—to create, to explore, and yes, to keep using the F-word… just in a lot more color.”

Continuing a Spirit of Expression

While his canvas has changed, Saragosti’s trademark enthusiasm and authenticity remain the same—qualities that endeared him to plumbing professionals throughout his career.

Those interested in following his artistic journey can view his latest works at sarrartwork.com or on Instagram at @sarr_artwork.

Note: this release was rewritten with help from generative AI.