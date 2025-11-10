Watts Wraps Up Q3 Learn & Win, Launches New Tools for Pros Sweepstakes

Watts has announced the winners of its Q3 Golf Essentials Learn & Win Sweepstakes, which rewarded contractors and trade professionals who completed product training through Watts’ Learning Centers, Lunch & Learns, and eLearning modules. Participants earned entries by building their technical knowledge, with premium golf-themed prizes awarded at the end of the quarter.

New Tools for Pros Sweepstakes Now Underway

As Q4 begins, Watts has launched its next Learn & Win promotion: Tools for Pros, running through December 31, 2025. This latest sweepstakes features a lineup of practical, job-ready rewards including DeWalt jobsite radios, Carhartt workwear, and YETI coolers—all chosen to support professionals on the job.

Eligible participants can earn tickets for completing select Watts training modules, giving them more opportunities to win while expanding their knowledge of the company’s product technologies and system solutions.

Ongoing Commitment to Industry Education

Through its ongoing Learn & Win initiatives, Watts continues to highlight the importance of hands-on learning for plumbing and mechanical professionals. As new technologies and regulatory standards evolve, consistent training helps contractors stay competitive and deliver higher-quality installations in the field.

To view the list of Q3 winners and learn how to participate in the Tools for Pros sweepstakes, visit watts.com/learnandwin.

Note: this release was rewritten with help from generative AI.