Andy J. Egan Co. Joins Sylvan to Advance Tech-Driven Construction Capabilities

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Charter Capital announced that its client, Andy J. Egan Co. (“Egan”), a 100-year leader in mechanical contracting and fabrication, has partnered with Sylvan, a technology-enabled, multi-trade construction platform backed by E3Tech. The partnership strengthens Sylvan’s capabilities in high-growth markets and supports Egan’s continued evolution as a national mechanical contractor.

Partnership Combines Technology and Trade Expertise

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Egan is widely recognized for delivering complex mechanical projects through engineering, custom fabrication, BIM, design-build delivery, mechanical insulation, process piping, controls, and 24/7 service. The company’s work spans commercial, industrial, institutional, and advanced-technology markets, including data centers, advanced manufacturing, energy, and healthcare.

Continuity and Culture Remain Central to Egan

The Jasper family, which has guided the company for four generations, will remain actively involved and retain an ownership stake in the business. Egan’s leadership, workforce, and culture of safety and quality will remain in place as the company continues to grow under the new partnership.

With more than 600 skilled professionals and in-house fabrication and technology capabilities, Egan strengthens Sylvan’s platform and expands its capacity to execute complex projects across North America.

Leadership Perspectives

“The combination of Egan’s technical expertise and Sylvan’s technology-enabled platform creates exciting opportunities for growth and innovation,” said Andy Jasper, President of Egan. “We chose partners who respect our culture, embrace our leadership, and will help us deliver game-changing construction solutions to our clients nationwide.”

“We’re proud to have advised Andy J. Egan Co. through this important milestone,” said Mark Streekstra, Partner and Managing Director at Charter Capital. “Egan’s century-long reputation for excellence, client trust, and a focus on people makes it an ideal partner for Sylvan’s forward-looking vision.”

Transaction Advisors

The Charter Capital team included Mark Streekstra, Partner and Managing Director; Zach Wiersma, Director; Justin Pinto, Vice President; and Thomas DeVries, Analyst. Warner Norcross + Judd LLP served as legal counsel to Andy J. Egan Co.

For more information, visit andyegan.com.

Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.