Taco Hydroflo Achieves ISO 9001-2015 Certification at Lubbock Operations

LUBBOCK, TX — Taco Hydroflo Pump Solutions, a manufacturer of large vertical and submersible pumps and skid packages, announced that its Lubbock, Texas, facility has achieved ISO 9001-2015 certification. The internationally recognized standard confirms that the company’s quality management systems meet global benchmarks for consistency, efficiency, and continuous improvement.

The ISO 9001-2015 certification verifies that Taco Hydroflo’s management systems, operational processes, and internal controls align with strict requirements designed to support reliable manufacturing performance and customer satisfaction across demanding applications.

“Achieving ISO certification is a significant milestone for our organization,” said Larry Jones, Vice President of Taco Hydroflo Pump Solutions. “It reflects the dedication of our entire team and our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality products and services while continuously improving how we operate.”

Validation of Manufacturing Processes and Controls

The certification process involved a detailed third-party evaluation of Taco Hydroflo’s documented procedures, quality controls, and performance metrics. These assessments are intended to ensure repeatable processes, disciplined documentation, and consistent execution throughout manufacturing and assembly operations.

For contractors and specifying engineers, ISO 9001-2015 certification provides independent confirmation that products are built under controlled processes designed to reduce variability, improve traceability, and support long-term system reliability.

Supporting Customer Expectations and Regulatory Requirements

By meeting ISO standards, Taco Hydroflo strengthens its ability to consistently meet customer specifications, comply with applicable regulatory requirements, and maintain operational accountability across projects. The certification also reinforces the company’s focus on identifying opportunities for improvement throughout its manufacturing lifecycle.

For customers and partners, ISO certification offers added confidence that Taco Hydroflo operates with structured governance, documented quality practices, and a long-term commitment to performance.

“This certification is not the end of the journey,” added John Hazen White, Jr., Executive Chairman of the Board and Owner, “It’s a foundation that supports our continued investment in people, processes, and technology to better serve our customers today and into the future.”

For more information, visit www.tacocomfort.com