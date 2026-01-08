DBIA Launches Region Relations Department to Strengthen National–Regional Alignment

WASHINGTON, DC — The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) has announced the formation of its new Region Relations department as part of a broader strategic regional realignment aimed at supporting the continued growth of design-build nationwide. DBIA named Richard J. Formella, PMP, CPPO, FAC-C III (Retired), FDBIA, as Senior Vice President of Region Relations, with Carissa Linnane, CAE, and Gloria Moore appointed as Field Directors for the East and West regions, respectively.

The new department is designed to strengthen collaboration between DBIA National and its regional organizations, reinforce member engagement and ensure consistent delivery of Design-Build Done Right® programs and resources as demand for design-build delivery continues to expand.

Strengthening the National–Regional Partnership

“DBIA’s regional network has always been the heartbeat of our organization,” said Lisa Washington, CAE, Executive Director/CEO of DBIA. “As our membership and impact have grown, so has the need for dedicated, field-focused support. These new leadership roles strengthen our ability to partner with Regions, respond more quickly to local needs and ensure DBIA continues to deliver meaningful value to members across the country.”

The Region Relations department will serve as the primary liaison between DBIA National and its regions, supporting volunteer leaders, aligning regional operations with national strategy and helping ensure a consistent member experience across all regions.

Federal and Design-Build Experience Guides New Leadership

As Senior Vice President of Region Relations, Formella will lead DBIA’s national Region Relations strategy, drawing on decades of experience in federal procurement and alternative project delivery. His role will focus on strengthening coordination between DBIA National and its regions, supporting volunteer leadership and advancing consistent operational practices aligned with DBIA’s strategic priorities.

Formella previously held senior federal leadership roles at the US Department of Homeland Security and the US Department of Justice, including Chief of Procurement for the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers and Chief of Construction Contracting for the Federal Bureau of Prisons. His background includes oversight of complex construction and infrastructure programs delivered through design-build and other alternative delivery methods. Formella has also been actively involved with DBIA as a National Board member, Federal Committee member and instructor.

Field Directors Support Regional Operations and Growth

As Field Directors, Linnane will support DBIA’s Eastern regions, while Moore will work with DBIA’s Western regions. In these roles, they will collaborate closely with regional leaders to strengthen governance, improve operational consistency, align regional initiatives with national strategy and support volunteer leadership.

Linnane brings nearly a decade of experience in the nonprofit and association sector, including extensive work supporting DBIA regions by strengthening governance structures and aligning local initiatives with national priorities. Moore brings more than a decade of experience leading DBIA regions, most recently serving as Executive Director of DBIA’s Western Pacific Region, where she oversaw sustained membership and revenue growth while expanding engagement across the architecture, engineering and construction community.

Building a More Consistent Member Experience

The Region Relations leadership team will begin work immediately, building on DBIA’s recent regional realignment to deliver a more coordinated, responsive and consistent experience for members nationwide as the design-build market continues to grow.

For more information visit dbia.org.