Armstrong Names Global Director to Drive Intelligent, Energy-Saving Product Strategy

Kharche’s responsibilities span market research, competitive analysis, product planning, and global product launches. The role is designed to strengthen Armstrong’s ability to deliver integrated, whole-building mechanical solutions that reduce energy consumption while improving system performance and customer experience across commercial and institutional applications.

“I’m excited about Armstrong’s approach—using Envelope solutions to reduce energy consumption at both the subsystem and entire system levels,” said Kharche. “Armstrong has demonstrated impressive results over many years, and I look forward to building on this momentum as we deliver on the company’s vision.”

Deep Experience in HVAC, Drives, and Energy Efficiency

Kharche brings more than 18 years of global leadership experience across HVAC, renewables, industrial automation, and power electronics, with a consistent focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. Most recently, he served as Senior Director of Product Management for HVACR & AQUA Drives at Danfoss, where he led portfolio strategy, product roadmaps, and agile-driven development initiatives.

Prior to that role, Kharche was Head of Strategic Portfolio Management & Strategy Excellence at Danfoss, where he helped define the long-term direction of AC drive technologies and led strategic programs aimed at advancing high-efficiency solutions for global markets.

Strengthening Armstrong’s Global Product Strategy

“Chintan brings a wealth of experience that will accelerate innovation across our product lines,” said Charles Armstrong, Executive Chairman at Armstrong Fluid Technology. “His appointment underscores Armstrong’s commitment to advancing intelligent, energy-saving fluid-flow solutions for a more sustainable future.”

In his new role, Kharche will work closely with Armstrong’s global product line leaders to accelerate innovation, optimize product lifecycle performance, and scale energy-saving mechanical solutions that support more efficient, sustainable buildings worldwide.