F.W. Webb Names Donato Berardi General Counsel to Support Continued Expansion

Legal Leadership to Support Expansion and Operations

Berardi joins F.W. Webb’s Leadership Team at a time when the company is investing heavily in new locations, facility upgrades, and operational growth designed to better support plumbing, HVAC, hydronic heating, and industrial contractors.

“As our company opens locations, scales operations, and adds to our talented team, Don’s experience will be instrumental in guiding us forward,” said Bob Mucciarone, COO of F.W. Webb Company. “His legal experience and skills will help F.W. Webb with various legal matters including distributor agreements, confidentiality agreements, real estate acquisitions, real estate financing, and liens. Those aspects of his skills will have a significant impact on our organization and help drive the next stage of our success.”

In his new role, Berardi will oversee most legal matters for the company, supporting day-to-day operations while helping ensure that expansion initiatives move forward efficiently and responsibly.

More Than Two Decades of Legal Experience

A licensed attorney, Berardi brings more than 20 years of legal experience to F.W. Webb. His background spans corporate leadership roles, management consulting, and private legal practice, giving him broad exposure to complex business and operational environments.

Prior to joining F.W. Webb, Berardi served as Managing Director and Head of US Legal at BICO Group AB, a publicly traded life sciences holding company. His experience managing legal matters for a growing organization positions him to support F.W. Webb’s continued evolution as one of the industry’s largest independent distributors.

Supporting Long-Term Growth and Customer Commitment

“As I begin my tenure as General Counsel, I’m energized by the opportunity to support F.W. Webb’s continued growth and strategic direction,” said Berardi. “With 160 years of innovation and customer commitment behind us, we are exceptionally well positioned for the future.”

Berardi emphasized collaboration with internal teams as a priority as the company continues to scale.

“I’m particularly excited to work alongside the highly skilled and dedicated employees who make F.W. Webb’s success possible,” he said. “I look forward to partnering with the Leadership Team to advance strategic initiatives, strengthen our legal framework, and ensure we continue to grow while delivering the trusted service and expertise our customers have relied on throughout our storied history.”

160 Years of Investment in the Skilled Trades

Berardi’s appointment comes as F.W. Webb celebrates its 160th anniversary in 2026. The company continues to invest in new wholesale locations, facility enhancements, and innovative solutions designed to support skilled tradespeople and long-term customer success.

To learn more about F.W. Webb Company, visit fwwebb.com.