DBIA Announces 2026 National Board of Directors and Executive Committee

New Members Bring Experience Across the Design-Build Lifecycle

DBIA also welcomed five professionals elected to the National Board of Directors, each bringing hands-on experience from different points in the design-build process, from planning and procurement to delivery and risk management.

Brandon Dekker, LEED GA, DBIA, Principal and Executive Director of the West Region at CannonDesign, adds experience spanning architecture, construction management and legislative advocacy, including efforts to expand design-build authorization in California.

Seema Javeri, PE, PMP, SSBB, CCM, DBIA, Major Projects Team Lead at the Federal Highway Administration, US Department of Transportation, brings more than 30 years of transportation leadership overseeing complex, high-risk infrastructure projects at both the state and federal levels.

James Kehoe, DBIA, Vice President of Development Services at VanTrust Real Estate LLC, contributes more than three decades of Owner-side experience delivering office, industrial, mixed-use and multifamily developments.

Charlie Rocheleau, LEED AP, DBIA, Regional Vice President at Haskell, brings over 25 years of experience delivering collaborative design-build projects, with a strong focus on water, municipal and public-sector markets.

Holly Streeter-Schaefer, DBIA, Attorney at Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., adds a rare blend of legal and engineering expertise, with deep experience in alternative delivery contracting, risk allocation and dispute resolution on complex design-build projects.

Board Focused on Outcomes, Best Practices and Owner Success

“Design-build continues to expand because it delivers better outcomes for Owners and communities,” said Lisa Washington, CAE, Executive Director and CEO of DBIA. “This Board reflects the realities of today’s industry: increasingly complex projects, greater collaboration across sectors and a growing need for clear best practices. Their collective experience will help ensure design-build continues to evolve responsibly and effectively.”

As design-build approaches nearly half of all US construction spending, DBIA’s National Board of Directors plays a central role in shaping how collaborative delivery is applied in the field. The Board provides strategic direction for industry standards, supports Owner success and ensures DBIA’s education, tools and advocacy keep pace with rising demand for design-build project delivery.