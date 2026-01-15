NFPA Survey Flags AI Readiness, Labor Shortages, and Code Rollbacks as 2026 Pressure Points

The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) has released its annual State of the Skilled Trades report, offering a data-driven look at workforce sentiment as artificial intelligence (AI), labor shortages, and deregulation shape the year ahead. The report captures how skilled trade professionals view current industry priorities—and where they see growing disconnects between leadership decisions and on-the-job realities.

Drawing on workforce feedback from across the skilled trades, the report outlines key sources of uncertainty, emerging opportunities for progress, and practical steps leaders can take to better align technology investments, training programs, and safety expectations.

AI Adoption Is Rising, but Training Lags Behind

Most skilled trade professionals expect AI usage to grow significantly throughout 2026. However, many respondents indicated that improved training should take priority over expanded technology deployment.

This gap points to a clear misalignment: workers anticipate organizations will focus heavily on rolling out AI tools, while the workforce is asking for more hands-on instruction, clearer guidance, and support to use those tools effectively in the field.

Concerns are amplified by the expectation that shortages of qualified workers will intensify in 2026. NFPA’s findings suggest that while technology may help offset labor constraints, its impact will be limited unless paired with deliberate investments in workforce development.

“For years, the skilled trades industry has been called ‘automation-proof,’ but AI isn’t here to replace the craft; it’s here to remove the friction,” said Jim Pauley, President and CEO of NFPA. “We can use technology to both streamline mundane tasks and deliver smarter, more personalized training, unlocking the efficiencies companies need and the upskilling opportunities employees deserve. Leaders must show clearly that both priorities are advancing together.”

NFPA Applies AI to Codes and Standards Access

As part of its own technology evolution, NFPA recently announced a major upgrade to NFPA LiNK®, its digital codes and standards platform. The update introduces AI-powered capabilities, including CASI™, an AI assistant trained on NFPA-sourced content.

The enhancements are intended to improve how professionals search, interpret, and apply codes and standards—particularly in time-sensitive field and inspection environments where accurate information is critical.

Deregulation of Codes Raises Safety Concerns

Beyond technology, the report highlights growing unease around policy-level challenges to fire, life safety, and electrical codes and standards. Skilled trade professionals report increased awareness of rollback and deregulation efforts in the United States, with 61% of respondents saying they are aware of ongoing changes.

More than one-quarter of respondents indicated they are already experiencing negative impacts from these shifts, reinforcing concerns about safety, consistency, and compliance across the built environment.

“Skilled professionals depend on codes and standards during every moment of their work,” Pauley continued. “Having the right requirements in place at the right time is what protects workers, communities, and the built environment. This year’s survey shows growing unease, reinforcing that preserving—not rolling back—codes and standards must remain a top priority.”

Data-Backed Insight for a Shifting Workforce

NFPA’s State of the Skilled Trades report provides a snapshot of workforce realities at a time of rapid change. As AI adoption accelerates and regulatory pressures evolve, the findings point to a central takeaway: progress depends on pairing innovation with training, maintaining strong safety standards, and addressing labor challenges head-on.

NFPA continues to position the report as a resource for contractors, employers, educators, and policymakers seeking to navigate the year ahead with clearer insight and greater confidence.

To read the full State of the Skilled Trades report, visit NFPA.org/forms/Skilled-Trades-Report.

For more information, visit www.nfpa.org.

All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.