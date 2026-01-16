UMC Strengthens Leadership Bench Across Operations, Fabrication, and Industrial Markets

UMC has promoted five leaders into expanded executive and operational roles as part of a strategic effort to support continued growth, strengthen field execution, and advance manufacturing-led delivery. The leadership moves position the company to scale safely and efficiently across construction operations, owner-direct services, manufacturing, and industrial markets.

“UMC will see strong growth over the next few years,” said Steve Brooks, PE, President of UMC. “We are proactively making leadership moves to sustain this momentum and enhance our ability to support our clients’ needs.”

The promotions reinforce UMC’s focus on operational discipline, collaboration between teams, and investments in systems that improve productivity, quality, and project outcomes.

Chief Operations Officer Role Expands Focus on Operational Excellence