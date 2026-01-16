UMC Strengthens Leadership Bench Across Operations, Fabrication, and Industrial Markets
Key Highlights
-
Five leadership promotions align UMC’s growth strategy with field execution, manufacturing, and owner-direct services
-
Expanded manufacturing and fabrication leadership supports modular delivery and productivity gains
-
Operational and industrial leadership moves position UMC for complex, large-scale project delivery
UMC has promoted five leaders into expanded executive and operational roles as part of a strategic effort to support continued growth, strengthen field execution, and advance manufacturing-led delivery. The leadership moves position the company to scale safely and efficiently across construction operations, owner-direct services, manufacturing, and industrial markets.
“UMC will see strong growth over the next few years,” said Steve Brooks, PE, President of UMC. “We are proactively making leadership moves to sustain this momentum and enhance our ability to support our clients’ needs.”
The promotions reinforce UMC’s focus on operational discipline, collaboration between teams, and investments in systems that improve productivity, quality, and project outcomes.
Chief Operations Officer Role Expands Focus on Operational Excellence
Pat Damitio has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer. He will continue overseeing UMC’s Safety, Special Projects, Major Projects, and Industrial groups, with an expanded mandate to drive operational excellence and leadership development across the organization.
Known for bringing structure to complex operations, Damitio has played a key role in refining UMC’s operational approach by aligning people, processes, and long-term vision. His leadership has helped standardize execution while maintaining flexibility across diverse project types.
Owner-Direct Services Leadership Supports Long-Term Client Performance
Bryan Eppler has been promoted to Vice President, Owner Direct Services. A UMC team member since 1997, Eppler will continue leading Energy & Environment, Facility Service, Building Performance Services, and Building Automation.
Under his leadership, UMC’s owner-direct services have expanded to support long-term building performance and lifecycle efficiency. His work connects field service, technology, and building systems to deliver value beyond construction.
Construction Operations Leadership Strengthens Field Execution
Ryan Hoggatt has been promoted to Vice President, Construction Operations, where he will oversee UMC’s field operations and continue advancing operational consistency across projects.
Hoggatt has been instrumental in developing UMC’s fabrication program and expanding its manufacturing capabilities. He has implemented systems that reduce waste, increase productivity, and improve schedule certainty, helping push wider adoption of manufactured and prefabricated systems in the field.
Manufacturing Leadership Advances Modular and Offsite Delivery
Ryan Underwood has been promoted to Manufacturing Director. With experience across Major Projects, Special Projects, and Industrial markets, Underwood brings a broad understanding of project delivery to the role.
He will lead UMC’s integrated manufacturing operations, including Virtual Construction Services (VCS), Reality Capture, Fabrication, Offsite Manufacturing (OSM), and the company’s 95,000-square-foot Everett fabrication facility. Manufacturing remains a core driver of efficiency, quality, and repeatable outcomes for UMC’s project teams.
Industrial Group Leadership Positions Market Expansion
Tim Owen has been promoted to Industrial Group Director. With more than 12 years as a senior project manager in UMC’s major projects group, Owen has led complex work on high-profile projects, including multiple towers in the Amazon Denny Regrade, 450 Alaskan Way, and the Overlake NET Project.
The industrial group is known for delivering technical infrastructure projects requiring precision and coordination. Owen’s leadership is expected to support continued growth within the region and expansion into new industrial opportunities.
To learn more visit www.umci.com.