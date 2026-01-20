Zekelman Industries Names Meredith Peck CFO to Support Continued Growth
Key Highlights
-
CFO transition reinforces financial stability during continued manufacturing and operational investment
-
New CFO brings manufacturing-focused finance leadership and operational oversight experience
-
Planned succession ensures continuity as Zekelman Industries advances long-term growth strategy
CHICAGO, IL — Zekelman Industries, a leading independent manufacturer of steel pipe and tube products in North America, announced that Meredith Peck has been named Chief Financial Officer. Peck will succeed Mike Graham, who will retire on May 15, 2026, following a planned transition period.
Experienced Financial Leadership to Support Operations and Growth
In her new role, Peck will oversee Zekelman Industries’ financial strategy as the company continues investing in its operations, workforce, and long-term growth initiatives.
“Meredith is a proven financial leader with deep expertise in the manufacturing industry,” said Mickey McNamara, President, Zekelman Industries. “Her experience will be a tremendous asset as we continue to invest in our people, operations, and long-term strategy.”
Background in Finance, Leadership, and Operational Discipline
Peck holds an MBA in finance from Case Western Reserve University and a bachelor’s degree from the United States Coast Guard Academy. She is also a former US Coast Guard officer, where she directed Great Lakes search and rescue operations, overseeing 40 stations, two air stations, 10 marine safety offices, and 10 cutters.
Her leadership background combines financial discipline with large-scale operational oversight—experience that aligns with Zekelman Industries’ manufacturing footprint and supply chain complexity.
Recognizing a Decade of Financial Leadership
Graham’s retirement concludes more than a decade of service with Zekelman Industries. He joined the company in September 2012 and served as CFO during a period marked by significant growth, investment, and organizational transformation.
“Mike has been a trusted leader and advisor whose leadership and financial discipline helped position Zekelman Industries for long-term success,” McNamara said. “We are grateful for his contributions and appreciate his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition.”