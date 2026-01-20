Zekelman Industries Names Meredith Peck CFO to Support Continued Growth

Peck brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience, with a background spanning manufacturing, banking, and public accounting. Most recently, she served as CFO of COTSWORKS, Inc., after progressing through roles as controller and vice president of finance and administration. Earlier in her career, Peck held senior leadership positions at KeyBank and began her career in public accounting at PwC.

In her new role, Peck will oversee Zekelman Industries’ financial strategy as the company continues investing in its operations, workforce, and long-term growth initiatives.

“Meredith is a proven financial leader with deep expertise in the manufacturing industry,” said Mickey McNamara, President, Zekelman Industries. “Her experience will be a tremendous asset as we continue to invest in our people, operations, and long-term strategy.”

Background in Finance, Leadership, and Operational Discipline

Peck holds an MBA in finance from Case Western Reserve University and a bachelor’s degree from the United States Coast Guard Academy. She is also a former US Coast Guard officer, where she directed Great Lakes search and rescue operations, overseeing 40 stations, two air stations, 10 marine safety offices, and 10 cutters.

Her leadership background combines financial discipline with large-scale operational oversight—experience that aligns with Zekelman Industries’ manufacturing footprint and supply chain complexity.

Recognizing a Decade of Financial Leadership

Graham’s retirement concludes more than a decade of service with Zekelman Industries. He joined the company in September 2012 and served as CFO during a period marked by significant growth, investment, and organizational transformation.

“Mike has been a trusted leader and advisor whose leadership and financial discipline helped position Zekelman Industries for long-term success,” McNamara said. “We are grateful for his contributions and appreciate his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition.”