Sarah Brown Appointed President of BrassCraft Manufacturing

Leadership Transition Focused on Continuity

BrassCraft is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation and serves plumbing professionals across residential and commercial markets with valves, connectors, water supply products, and specialty fittings.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Vishal for his contributions and commitment to our organization and wish him the best in his future endeavors. I’m excited to entrust BrassCraft leadership to Sarah, a growth-driven leader with a strong understanding of its culture and customers,” said Jai Shah, Group President for Masco.

The transition is intended to maintain operational stability while supporting BrassCraft’s long-term growth strategy and contractor-focused product development.

Deep Financial and Operational Experience

Brown most recently served as Vice President of Finance and IT for BrassCraft. She brings 20 years of executive experience spanning finance, commercial and operational leadership, revenue management, and strategic planning.

Her background positions her to align financial discipline with manufacturing performance, supply chain execution, and customer service—areas that directly impact contractors working on tight schedules and jobsite demands.

Commitment to Customer-First Culture

“I am confident in Sarah’s capability to lead our organization into its next chapter. Her steadfast leadership and alignment with our core values will help sustain the customer-focused, people-first culture that sets our organization apart,” said Vishal Singh.

As President, Brown will oversee BrassCraft’s operations, product portfolio, and strategic initiatives supporting plumbers, wholesalers, and distribution partners.

