UBS Expands Southern Footprint with Acquisition of DFW Mechanical Group

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — United Building Solutions (“UBS”), a national provider of commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, has acquired DFW Mechanical Group, a full-service commercial and industrial mechanical contractor serving customers across Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Florida.

Expanding Mechanical Services in High-Growth Southern Markets

The acquisition strengthens UBS’ presence in Southern and South-Central US markets where demand for specialized commercial HVAC and building systems services continues to rise. By adding DFW Mechanical, UBS broadens its ability to support complex facilities with integrated mechanical solutions.

“We’re pleased to welcome DFW Mechanical into our expanding network of premier HVAC service providers,” said David Leathers, CEO of United Building Solutions. “This acquisition further diversifies our array of services and enables us to reach the key markets in the Southern US that are experiencing heightened demand for specialized building management solutions.”

Full-Service Commercial HVAC, Plumbing, and Piping Capabilities

Headquartered in Wylie, Texas, DFW Mechanical provides comprehensive commercial HVAC services, including plumbing, heating, and piping work for industrial and commercial facilities. The company will continue operating as a division of UBS under the leadership of President Brett Thomas, who brings more than 30 years of mechanical contracting experience.

“United Building Solutions is a respected HVAC services provider known for its advanced technical expertise,” said Thomas. “By joining forces, we can expand our market reach and leverage our combined resources to serve a broader range of customers while upholding our commitment to delivering high-quality, professional services.”

Continued Platform Growth Backed by AE Industrial Partners

The DFW acquisition marks UBS’ second add-on transaction following AE Industrial Partners’ investment in the company in February 2025 and the concurrent acquisition of North Florida-based Total Comfort Solutions. With the addition of DFW Mechanical, UBS now operates across the Northeast, Southeast, and South-Central regions of the United States.

“Building owners and operators are increasingly recognizing the critical role HVAC systems play in preserving the integrity and performance of their facilities while improving efficiency,” said Bryan McElwee, Partner at AE Industrial. “The acquisition of DFW positions UBS as a comprehensive, nationally scaled commercial platform that is poised to capitalize on these industry tailwinds.”