Simpro Strengthens End-to-End Trade Operations Platform with Delight Acquisition

MIAMI, FL — Simpro Group, a global provider of AI-first operating software for the trades, announced the acquisition of Delight, an AI-driven customer engagement solution built specifically for field service businesses. The move expands Simpro Group’s operating platform beyond traditional field service management by embedding automated, data-driven customer follow-up and revenue expansion tools directly into the system contractors already use to run their businesses.

Expanding the Platform Beyond Job Completion

The acquisition advances Simpro Group’s strategy to deliver an AI-first operating platform that supports trade businesses end to end—from job execution and workforce management to customer retention, repeat work, and long-term profitability.

“We’ve been very clear about where we’re taking Simpro,” said Fred Voccola, Chairman and CEO of Simpro Group. “We’re building the world’s first and only AI-first operating platform for the trades. This acquisition is strategy in action, extending the platform in a way that helps our customers communicate with their customers, grow revenue, and improve profitability.”

AI-Driven Customer Engagement Built for the Trades

Delight is now fully integrated into Simpro Group’s platform and available immediately to Simpro customers worldwide. Purpose-built for trade and field service businesses, the solution leverages AI and native field service data to automatically identify opportunities for repeat work, maintenance, service upgrades, and long-term customer value.

Rather than relying on manual follow-ups or generic marketing campaigns, Delight activates existing customer insights to trigger timely, relevant communications and service recommendations, reducing administrative workload while improving conversion rates.

Proven Revenue Impact for Contractors

Prior to the acquisition, Delight operated as a Simpro integration partner, with contractors already seeing measurable financial results. Customers using the platform have reported a 15% increase in sales and a 10% increase in recurring revenue in as little as six weeks, driven by automated, targeted customer engagement tied directly to completed work.

“The biggest growth lever for trade businesses isn’t always new leads—it’s expanding the revenue they receive from their existing customers,” Voccola said. “These customers already know you, trust you, and understand the value you bring. That’s a monster advantage. When you show up with the right follow-on services—whether that’s maintenance, expansions, or something new—you’re not pushing more, you’re delivering more value and converting them into repeat customers. AI makes it possible to do that consistently at scale, while strengthening customer relationships and increasing the lifetime value of a customer.”

Team Integration and Continued Product Innovation

As part of the acquisition, the Delight team will join Simpro Group, working alongside its product and engineering teams to continue developing AI-powered solutions designed specifically for trade businesses.

“Delight was created to help trade businesses grow,” said Will Dinkel, Co-Founder of Delight. “Joining Simpro Group allows us to scale that mission dramatically. Together, we’re delivering intelligent, practical solutions that directly drive growth and profitability.”

Customer Validation from the Field

“The strong foundation and dedication to innovation established by Simpro and Delight have positioned us for significant growth,” said Frank Bauer, CEO of Proguard Protection Services. “The Delight acquisition confirms Simpro Group’s commitment to building the AI-first platform for the trades. This unified vision ensures we can compete and lead in a rapidly evolving market, delivering compounding value to our business.”

Changing the Economics of the Trades

With the addition of Delight, Simpro Group reinforces its vision of delivering a comprehensive, AI-first operating platform that supports every stage of a trade business—from job execution to customer value expansion and sustained profitability.

“Modern society wouldn’t function without the trades,” Voccola said. “They deserve financial outcomes that match the value they deliver. We’re changing the unit of economics of the trades to ensure they receive the financial rewards that they deserve.”

