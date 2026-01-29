House of Rohl Strengthens Leadership Team to Support Portfolio Growth Across Plumbing and Hardware

DEERFIELD, IL — House of Rohl®, a portfolio of luxury plumbing and hardware brands, has appointed several senior leaders to support continued portfolio expansion and integration across the kitchen, bath, and broader home décor market. The leadership additions follow the company’s 2024 acquisition of Emtek® and Schaub® and reflect a continued focus on scalable growth, operational execution, and aligned brand strategy.

Portfolio Expansion Strengthens Integrated Plumbing and Hardware Offering

House of Rohl expanded its portfolio in 2024 with the addition of Emtek and Schaub, leaders in customizable cabinet and door hardware. The brands joined Riobel®, Perrin & Rowe®, Shaws®, Victoria + Albert®, and ROHL®, creating a more unified offering across luxury plumbing and hardware.

By aligning plumbing fixtures and decorative hardware within a single portfolio, House of Rohl enables designers, showrooms, and specification partners to work from curated collections with shared finishes and coordinated aesthetics. The integrated approach simplifies specification while maintaining the craftsmanship, service, and heritage associated with each individual brand.

New Sales Leadership to Support North American Growth

Drew Radtke has been appointed Vice President of Sales, North America. Radtke brings sales and marketing leadership experience from LG, Miele, and Whirlpool and holds an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

In his new role, Radtke will support growth across the House of Rohl portfolio, including Emtek’s customizable hardware, Perrin & Rowe’s handcrafted faucets, and Shaws’ fireclay sinks, while continuing to invest in sales team development and customer engagement.

Global Marketing and Brand Integration Leadership

Myra Nussbaum has been named Vice President of Global Integrated Marketing. Nussbaum brings more than 20 years of brand and creative leadership experience, having held senior roles at Havas, DDB, Leo Burnett, and FCB. Her work has supported brands including Hilton, Wayfair, James Hardie, KFC, and Miller Lite.

At House of Rohl, Nussbaum will lead global brand strategy, creative direction, and integrated marketing across the plumbing and hardware portfolio.

Strategy and Digital Commerce Focus

Stephanie Schepp joins House of Rohl as Growth Strategy and Execution Lead. Schepp brings more than 15 years of experience in business transformation and operational execution, with prior leadership roles at Ahold Delhaize USA and McKinsey & Company. She holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

Her focus will include digital commerce expansion, emerging marketing strategies, and cross-portfolio growth initiatives supporting both plumbing and hardware categories.

Operational Leadership at Emtek

Chris Demko, formerly General Director at Fortune Brands, has been promoted to Plant General Manager for Emtek. In this role, Demko will focus on operational excellence, fulfillment performance, and delivery execution as demand for customizable hardware continues to grow.

Together, the leadership appointments add depth and continuity to House of Rohl’s executive team, supporting growth across sales, operations, and brand integration.

“The new House of Rohl is defined by growth—of our portfolio, of our capabilities, and of the people who will help lead our future,” said Rachel Roberts, President of House of Rohl. “With the addition of Emtek and Schaub and the integration of plumbing and hardware, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver cohesive, luxury design throughout the home. The leaders joining us alongside our talented team bring deep experience across sales, brand building, and operational excellence, and together will help us advance our strategy and further elevate our prized portfolio of brands.”

Looking Ahead to 2026

House of Rohl plans to debut new collections in 2026, continuing its focus on coordinated design, material quality, and craftsmanship across luxury plumbing and hardware applications.

For more information visit houseofrohl.com.