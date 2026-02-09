Chicago Faucets Marks 125 Years of Commercial Plumbing Innovation

DES PLAINES, IL — Chicago Faucets is marking its 125th anniversary, highlighting more than a century of engineering-driven product development, domestic manufacturing, and long-term partnerships with specifiers, plumbing contractors, facility managers, and building owners.

Founded in 1901, the company has played a consistent role in shaping commercial plumbing standards through practical innovation. Early advancements such as the Quaturn® cartridge set new benchmarks for faucet reliability and serviceability, while later developments expanded Chicago Faucets’ footprint across foodservice, education, and healthcare facilities. Infection control and user safety were integrated into product design well before they became widespread industry priorities.

A Track Record of Practical Innovation

That focus on solving real-world jobsite and facility challenges has continued across multiple generations of products. The HyTronic® series raised expectations for touchless faucet performance and safety, while the E-Tronic® 80 series addressed the durability and reliability demands of high-traffic environments. CF Connect introduced data-driven tools to support water efficiency and system intelligence.