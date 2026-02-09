Chicago Faucets Marks 125 Years of Commercial Plumbing Innovation
Key Highlights
-
Contractor relevance: Long-term focus on serviceability, durability, and real-world installation demands
-
Market impact: Early adoption of safety, infection-control, and touchless technologies in commercial plumbing
-
Forward-looking: Anniversary year positions Chicago Faucets for continued product and water-management innovation
DES PLAINES, IL — Chicago Faucets is marking its 125th anniversary, highlighting more than a century of engineering-driven product development, domestic manufacturing, and long-term partnerships with specifiers, plumbing contractors, facility managers, and building owners.
Founded in 1901, the company has played a consistent role in shaping commercial plumbing standards through practical innovation. Early advancements such as the Quaturn® cartridge set new benchmarks for faucet reliability and serviceability, while later developments expanded Chicago Faucets’ footprint across foodservice, education, and healthcare facilities. Infection control and user safety were integrated into product design well before they became widespread industry priorities.
A Track Record of Practical Innovation
That focus on solving real-world jobsite and facility challenges has continued across multiple generations of products. The HyTronic® series raised expectations for touchless faucet performance and safety, while the E-Tronic® 80 series addressed the durability and reliability demands of high-traffic environments. CF Connect introduced data-driven tools to support water efficiency and system intelligence.
More recent product introductions—including the Auto-Drain® shower system, Emergency Eyewash with Faucet, and updated MVP® metering faucets—reflect an ongoing emphasis on code compliance, safety, and ease of maintenance in demanding commercial settings.
Fabian Huber, president of Chicago Faucets, emphasized the company’s continued focus on the professionals who specify, install, and maintain its products. “Chicago Faucets has built its reputation on reliable engineering and strong partnerships with the professionals who specify, install, and maintain our products. As we move into our 125th year, our mission remains the same: to innovate for specifiers, facility managers, and plumbers with solutions that make design simpler, operations more efficient, and buildings safer for their occupants.”
Manufacturing Experience and Market Reach
Chicago Faucets’ operations include a foundry in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and an assembly and logistics facility in Michigan City, Indiana, supported by distribution networks across the United States and Canada. Many team members bring decades of hands-on experience in materials, manufacturing, and application-specific engineering—expertise that continues to influence product performance, longevity, and serviceability.
The company’s products are used across a wide range of commercial facilities, including healthcare, education, transportation hubs, laboratories, stadiums, and foodservice operations. Chicago Faucets operates as part of the Geberit Group, a global provider of sanitary technology, and continues to emphasize rigorous testing, durable construction, and long-term product support.