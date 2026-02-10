HVAC Pioneer Reuben Trane Named to National Inventors Hall of Fame

Reuben Trane, co-founder of The Trane Company and a driving force behind some of the HVAC industry’s most influential early innovations, will be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame as a member of the 2026 class. The honor recognizes Trane’s engineering leadership and technical breakthroughs that helped define modern heating, air conditioning, and climate control systems.

Engineering Innovation That Changed Building Heating

A mechanical engineer and prolific inventor, Reuben Trane is best known for developing the 1926 convector radiator—an innovation that fundamentally changed how buildings were heated. The convector coil improved heat transfer, system efficiency, and comfort control, setting new performance expectations for commercial and residential heating systems at the time.

These advancements helped move the industry beyond bulky radiators and inefficient designs, paving the way for more compact, responsive, and scalable HVAC solutions still familiar to engineers and contractors today.

From Family Business to Global HVAC Leader

Trane co-founded The Trane Company in 1913 alongside his father, James, and sister, Stella, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Under his leadership, the company grew from a small, family-run operation into a global manufacturer known for engineering rigor, product durability, and system-level thinking.

That focus on high-quality design and applied engineering continues to define Trane Technologies’ approach to HVAC equipment, controls, and integrated climate solutions across commercial, industrial, and institutional projects.

A Legacy Still Embedded in Today’s HVAC Culture

“Reuben Trane was ahead of his time—a visionary whose innovations have improved the comfort, health, and productivity of millions,” said Mauro Atalla, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, Trane Technologies. “His induction into the National Inventors Hall of Fame honors his pioneering contributions, which continue to influence who we are as a company. We proudly build on his legacy every day as we create bold solutions for a sustainable future.”

Reuben Trane will be formally inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame on May 7, 2026. His great-great-grandson, Reuben Trane IV—currently an HVAC Systems Development Engineer at Trane Technologies—will accept the honor on his behalf.

Joining a Lineage of Climate Innovation

The recognition places Trane among a select group of inventors whose work has reshaped building systems, infrastructure, and quality of life worldwide. That group includes Frederick McKinley Jones, inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2007 for inventing the first portable air-cooling unit for trucks in 1938.

Jones later co-founded Thermo King, now part of Trane Technologies and a global leader in transport refrigeration and sustainable climate-control solutions—further underscoring the company’s long-standing role in advancing climate technology across industries.