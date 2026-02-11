DBIA Opens 2026 Design-Build Project/Team Awards Submissions

WASHINGTON, DC — The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is now accepting submissions for its 2026 Design-Build Project/Team Awards, recognizing high-performing teams that exemplify Design-Build Done Right® across multiple market sectors.

The national awards program honors design-build teams that demonstrate strong collaboration, disciplined leadership and proven project delivery practices. Winning entries reflect measurable performance outcomes and integrated team execution from concept through completion.

Recognizing Excellence in Design-Build Delivery

The DBIA Project/Team Awards include both Merit and Excellence distinctions, along with special recognitions highlighting innovation, Owner leadership and advanced project practices. The program’s highest honors—the Chair’s Award and Project of the Year—recognize projects that set the benchmark for the design-build profession.

Eligible teams span public and private market sectors, with projects evaluated on collaboration, integration, project management and overall performance. Awards are reserved for teams whose delivery practices advance the design-build model and demonstrate best-in-class execution.

Submission Deadline Set for June 1

All entries must be submitted through DBIA’s online awards portal no later than Monday, June 1, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The organization has stated that no deadline extensions will be granted.

Winning teams will be recognized at the 2026 Design-Build Conference & Expo, scheduled for Nov. 4–6, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Additional details, including eligibility requirements, judging criteria and submission fees, are available on DBIA’s Project/Team Awards webpage, dbia.org/project-team-awards.